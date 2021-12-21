Pisces weekly horoscope: December 20-26, 2021

In the horoscope of Pisces, from week of December 20th to 26th, The Sun changes your sign to encourage you to reach those planes on which you have pinned your hopes and fulfill your dreams. About that, Jupiter protects you from the dense vibrations of other people.

Read too: Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: December 20-26, 2021



–Continues after advertising–

MONEY AND WORK

The Sun enters Capricorn on Monday accompanied by the Solstice, in charge of sending a very strong energy to Earth. These stellar events are very positive for you because the aforementioned sign gives you the necessary practicality for your material independence projects that you are developing. In addition, he recommends incorporating colleagues or friends with your same aspirations.

You will find that you will be able to organize your business better and move forward faster. Because you’ll be so involved and excited, you’ll better organize your tasks and date planning. Remember to keep in mind that these will be the months of 2022 that will bring money to your zodiac sign.

LOVE, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE



–Continues after advertising–

Throughout the week, the planet Jupiter will expand its influence to protect you from the negative actions of others as you focus on your inner world, analyze your ideas, and analyze the beliefs that have been your support of late.

With this astrological influence, in addition to receiving anonymous help, you will be connecting to the depths of yourself and will certainly devote more of your time to meditation. On the other hand, watch your dreams, as through them your soul will be talking to you.

Check your horoscope today here

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

You will feel that your vibration increases day by day with the change of the Sun sign, as this activates your vitality and therefore it will be very easy for you to overcome the recessions that often take hold of you.

This solar energy and the solstice will give you optimism and you will feel that it is time to be more active and take advantage of the good influences you have for the coming year.

ADVICE TO IMPROVE YOUR VIBRATION

In order to flow with the energy of the Universe this week, given that you enjoy the possibility of attracting more money, it is helpful for you to rely on small rituals so that your entire vibration is one of prosperity. Among them, you could practice the ritual of having money in your wallet and not using your cards because you lose contact with tickets.



–Continues after advertising–

Also, from time to time, keep it in your hands imagining that it is the amount you would like to receive, this feeling is important for your cells to register paper money again. Another little ritual would be that when you count your money, do this by adding several zeros. That way your mind will get used to having more money in your wallet.

THE BEST DAY



–Continues after Advertising!–

Thursday will be a special holiday and good cheer as there will be several planets giving joy to your heart and adding positive energy. In addition, Neptune increases your influence so that you can expand your social life through contact with people related to art, music and other cultural aspects.

THE KEY



–Continues after advertising–

The key to your horoscope this week for you will be to integrate peace and inner power. If you can achieve this, it will be very easy for you to get what you want.

Check it out here:

Horoscope – What will your week of December 19th to 25th, 2021 be like?

See too:

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related