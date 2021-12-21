Pity and luck saved Sambatech CEO from trouble

Sambatech was founded by Gustavo Caetano in 2004 as a solutions company for mobile games. But, in 2008, it faced a financial trouble: due to the global economic crisis, the money it would receive from a fund was delayed and getting clients to be able to pay its employees and suppliers became urgent.

The opportunity to continue in the market came when Gustavo was leafing through a magazine and came across an article by Grupo Bandeirantes executive Silvia Saad. Even in having any contact with her, the CEO of Samba abused his luck and his face: he tried it. different possibilities of e-mail address with the name of Silvia and got approach to sell digital video solutions.

In 2009, Sambatech became a digital company focused on online videos. Today, the company operates mainly in the distribution of distance learning video classes for universities and corporate courses. Samba Digital, created in 2020, aims to bring innovation and digital transformation to its customers.

Caetano evaluates digital transformation parallel to the metaverse

If, on the one hand, we expect a new world to be born with the arrival of the metaverse (which, according to Bloomberg Intelligence projections, should move US$ 800 billion), on the other hand, there is a technological transformation already underway. According to the CEO of Sambatech and Samba Digital, Gustavo Caetano, “all companies in all markets will be technology companies.” That’s because he believes that innovation is a concept much more connected with facilitating processes than with inventing things that don’t exist.

“Digital transformation is not just for large companies, as it used to be, but it is reaching medium-sized companies and will even reach small ones,” says Caetano. Despite the enthusiasm generated by this advance (Samba Digital had a 650% increase in the number of customers in the first half of 2021), the main concern of companies working with the offer of technological solutions remains the shortage of labor: according to Brasscom, by 2024, at least 420,000 new jobs should be opened for the technology sector.