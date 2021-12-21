Police find material for liposuction surgery at clinic where woman died from hydrolipo | Rio de Janeiro

Police officers of the 27th DP , in Vicente de Carvalho, in the North Zone of Rio, found several materials used for perform liposuction surgeries during the expertise at the clinic of physician Brad Alberto Castrilion this Monday (20).

The space, which is located in a shopping center that works in the parking lot of Carioca Shopping, only had authorization to perform minor procedures. It was there that Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39, died on Friday (17) after undergoing a hydrolipo.

“We found some materials that are used for the liposuction procedure. So, at first, the expertise will clarify better. The clinic would be made possible for these small interventions, I want to emphasize this, small interventions. So, at first, we are going to depend on the expert’s report so that we can prove whether this location would be compatible or not”, said police chief Renato Carvalho, who is in charge of the investigations.

Maria Jandimar Rodrigues was 39 years old and was a day laborer

Doctor has police tickets

Brad Castrilion, who is Colombian, was summoned to testify this Monday (20th) and to present the documentation and certificates that confirm his area of ​​expertise as a plastic surgeon.

Investigators say the doctor has two passes with the police, one of them as a threat.

The manager contacted Sanmiguel’s defense about the tickets through the police, but still has no response.

The victim’s family was at the police station this Monday afternoon, and again said that the doctor tried to escape, when he realized that the diarist was not well.

Another woman, who says she was the victim of an unsuccessful surgery performed by the same doctor, was also on the stand.

Daiana França had a hydrolip on her belly and a filling on her buttocks, but after many complications in the postoperative period, she ended up hospitalized for 23 days, 16 she was in the ICU.

“I’m debilitated, so I wasn’t leaving the house. I only really left because after I saw Maria’s death I don’t think it’s fair for other people to pay for it. Enough”, said Daiana.

The testimonies of all employees who work at the clinic are scheduled for Tuesday (21). According to the police, the examination of the IML was unable to identify the cause of death of the diarist, and the delegate asked for a complementary exam to find out what actually happened to the victim. According to police, the case must be completed in seven days.

Maria died after having her second procedure with the doctor in a week.

“The whole question is to verify if, as a result of a second intervention. If this intervention was possible in the short term, if any type of procedure was administered on the day, and if this reaction to this intervention was the cause of death, unfortunately for death”, said the delegate.

“Today we come here looking for justice, for the negligence of a doctor, for the fact that he committed it, not just with my wife”, said the widower Wagner Carvalho.

About the diarist’s death, the lawyer Hugo Novais, who represents the doctor, said that his client is collaborating with the investigation, that he is waiting for the results of the autopsy test to manifest himself and that he is in solidarity with the patient’s family.

WhatsApp group stampede

The doctor’s WhatsApp group suffered a stampede of patients and potential clients after the diarist’s death.

The group was restricted, and only administrators could send messages.

Through the channel, the clinic posted information and the price list for 2022. TV Globo found that the amounts requested for procedures, such as abdominoplasty and skin removal, were below the market average.

WhatsApp group of doctor whose patient died after hydrolipo has disbanded