Police seize the passport of a doctor who did hydrolipo on a dead diarist after a procedure

RIO — Colombian doctor Brad Alberto Castrillon SanMiguel testified for six hours last Monday night at the 27th PD (Vicente de Carvalho) and at the end of the interrogation had his passport seized by police chief Renato Carvalho. The doctor is being investigated for the death of 39-year-old diarist Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, after the aesthetic hydrolipo procedure performed by him, and shortly thereafter, she was found dead in a parking lot at the shopping center where the service was carried out, last Friday (17) . Accompanied by a lawyer, SanMiguel claimed to have helped the patient for 30 minutes without interruption and said that this would have happened outside the clinic.

He would also have presented the names of witnesses who witnessed the event and even pointed out that a team from the Emergency Medical Service (Samu) would have been at the scene. Responsible for investigating the case, the delegate will examine images from security cameras at the shopping center, in Vicente de Carvalho, where Brad Alberto’s clinic was located, to check whether the version presented by the doctor is true or not. Although a preliminary cadaveric report did not indicate the cause of death of the diarist, the police work with an estimate that the case will be concluded in seven to ten days. During this period, the complementary exam (analysis of the victim’s viscera) may be ready, which should help the experts to determine what led Maria Jandimar to death.

During Monday, five testimonies were collected. In addition to SanMiguel, the scrub nurse who worked at the clinic was heard. Wagner Vinicius Morais de Carvalho, 33 years old, and Brenda Rodrigues, 21, widower and daughter of Maria Jandimar, also appeared at the 27th police station, as witnesses. The promoter Daiana França, a patient of the doctor who was left with sequelae after a procedure, was also heard.

family reports escape attempt

Last Friday, Brenda even recorded the help to Maria without knowing that the patient was her mother. At 13:00 on Friday, the 17th, Brenda was waiting for her at the reception of a commercial building, around 13:00. Maria went to an aesthetic clinic to perform the second session, of three, of hydrolipo. While waiting on the ground floor of the building for authorization from the establishment to go up to the room where the procedure was performed, the receptionist who attended to her noticed that a woman was lying at the entrance to the shopping center: the victim was blonde and was wearing a bathrobe. Because she was far away, Brenda couldn’t recognize that her mother was actually there.

“That’s where I collapsed.” A man passed me and I asked if he was the doctor. But he said no, that he was actually an employee of the building. But it was the doctor. Afterwards, when I confronted him, he didn’t say anything else. My world ended there. I am 21, years old, an only child. It’s crying, asking God for strength and asking for Justice – he says.

Brenda narrates that after the death occurred, a receptionist at the clinic came down and asked to accompany her. But instead of going up to the room where Maria was supposed to be, she was taken to the back of the building and told that the doctor would find her. The young woman also says that the doctor and the anesthesiologist were carrying a sort of suitcase.

— He already had a taxi parked there for him to go away — the daughter vents.

According to Wagner, Maria’s partner for six years, after seeing the patient get sick, the doctor responsible for the procedure tried to escape.

He gathered up all the material and prepared to leave. He told people he was going down to get help, but he called a taxi to go. It was a mall security guard who held him and called the police,” he said.

The body of Maria Jandimar Rodrigues was buried this Sunday, in Inhaúma Cemetery.

In a statement, the lawyer Hugo Novais, from SanMiguel’s defense, says that the doctor “correctly adopted all the provisions in the medical literature, and when faced with the complication, he sought immediate help in an emergency nearby, which was not possible due to the patient’s death. It is important to emphasize that there was no omission of help, much less an attempt to escape”. The statement also states that he is available to the authorities and that he sympathizes with the family of the deceased patient.

Patient reports sequelae

This Monday, three other people were heard by the police about the case. Among them is the promoter Daiana França. With sequelae, such as difficulty walking and an incision still open, resulting from a generalized infection, Daiana said it all started after undergoing a procedure with Brad earlier last month. She was hospitalized for 23 days, 16 of them in an ICU.



Daiana França said she has sequelae resulting from a generalized infection

— I did the procedure on November 4th. Certainly, the same thing that happened to Maria could have happened to me, because I was disillusioned. With each day (that passed) I didn’t know if I was going to live or die. I had a generalized infection. At the hospital (where she was seen), it was said that the material used in the cosmetic procedure was not sterilized correctly – said Daiana at the door of the police station, this Monday. “I hope he pays for what he’s done.” Maria was not as lucky as I was (to survive). I’m still not recovered, I’m not one hundred percent – concluded.