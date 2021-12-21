Popular and even luxury used car mega auction starts today with discounts of up to 77% | spend well

Vehicles with some type of damage, ranging from dented bodywork to some structural damage, but that does not prevent their recovery and use, and also cars that were recovered in extrajudicial actions are being auctioned as of today (21) in negotiation rounds that take place in São Paulo, Paraná, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Ceará. Bids can be placed online . Some options have an initial bid with up to 77% off , but may require special license for buyers.

The first lot will be traded by Copart of Brazil from 10 am on Vila Jaguará, in São Paulo. For those who follow up remotely, the rooms to place bids will be available 30 minutes before the start of each session. They are 100 vehicles available. Among the lots with luxury cars, Four Porsche cars are planned. One of the units, of the model Macan 2019, has a 77% discount on account of collisions. The new car, which would cost BRL 454 thousand according to the Fipe table, has an initial bid of BRL 101,000 (22% of the table).

Also in the luxury cars section, there is a Lexus NX200 2015 with an initial bid of BRL 43,400, 29% market value (BRL 147,815), with small bump. The level of damage is classified by traffic authorities at the time of registration of the police report and by a report from specialized companies.

To participate in the auction it is necessary to register with company website. Individuals (of legal age) or legal entities can participate. In some cases, like armored vehicles, special license is required.

For those who participate in the session on Curitiba, bidding is scheduled to start at 11:30 am. They are 235 offers, including a unit of the English brand Land Rover, model Velar 2021, with an initial bid of R$ 101,000. A model zero kilometer is valued by the Fipe table at R$560 thousand. Popular options are also offered. In the session to be held on Wednesday (22), at 1 pm in Goiânia, it is possible to find Chevrolet Onix Plus 2019/2020 .

1 of 2 Land Rover Auction — Photo: Reproduction Land Rover Auction — Photo: Reproduction

Also in Wednesday, there will also be more than 100 used vehicle lots, acquired in the financing modality, and which will be auctioned in strength by extrajudicial decision. on thursday (23), auctions take place in Betim (MG) and Osasco (SP) at 12:00.

Care when buying

To Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection (Idec), in the cases of purchase of cars that go to auction due to claims – whether collisions or recovered from robberies and thefts -, the consumer must take into account the need to have the value for the purchase in cash, which includes different fees.

In the case of taking out insurance by the new owner, the entity is emphatic. “The simple fact that the vehicle is acquired through an auction does not justify the refusal or the abusive price of insurance. Refusal of the vehicle insurance service in these cases constitutes an abusive practice, based on art. 39, IX, of the CDC”.

Insurers can only refuse to insure a car under these conditions after making a first technical inspection and plausible justification with the reasons that led to the denial. Idec also highlights that the insurer cannot charge disproportionate amounts just because the car comes from an auction. “If the vehicle insurance is accepted, the amount must not be disproportionate and unjustified, otherwise the company will fall into abusive collection“.

