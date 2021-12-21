Portuguese journalist criticizes Fla’s stance to remove Jorge Jesus from Benfica – Flamengo

In an interview with CMTV, specialist guarantees Mister’s denial of Rubro-Negro

More than a year later, Flamengo finds itself, once again, in the middle of a crossroads involving Jorge Jesus and Benfica. This time, live the other side of the story – it’s quite true. Bothered by the red-black ‘harassment’ around the possible return of Mister, the president of the Portuguese team and local journalists are demanding a tougher stance from the coach in view of the “lack of posture” of Mais Querido.

This Monday (20), it was Sérgio Krithinas, assistant director of Record, to echo the statement by Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo, about Benfica’s polls at the time that Mister had a current relationship with the Red-Black. In an interview with CMTV, the specialist said that only Jorge Jesus can end the Brazilian “harassment”.

– I think it contributes to Flamengo being here without any problem, in Lisbon, openly talking about Jorge Jesus as if he were a free coach. As if he didn’t have a contract with Benfica. They talk about Jesus at the airport, at the hotel door and all the time, without any shame. I think that what Benfica did in 2020, in July, was not very different, that’s true. The contract did not inhibit Benfica. I think it’s done here, it’s paid for here. It’s up to Jorge Jesus to put an end to all this and I think he’s already done it. Not publicly, but internally he has already closed the doors to Flamengo.

It should be noted that Jorge Jesus is not the only name on Flamengo’s priority list for the 2022 season. Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the ministry, met with representatives of Paulo Sousa, Carlos Carvalhal and Rui Vitória. Another strong option is Vítor Pereira, who was fired from Fenerbahçe this Monday (20).