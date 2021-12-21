Portuguese technician loses his job in Europe and Marcos Braz may resume negotiations

Coach had already been offered, however, the fact that he was employed at the time made it difficult for the conversations to progress

Mengão has not yet defined the coach who will lead Mais Querido in the 2022 season. Rubro-Negro is moving in the market and the search has its favorite names in Gávea. This Monday (20), one of the professionals analyzed by the football department of Fla, was free in the market and this may facilitate the path for advancing negotiations.

This is Vitor Pereira, dismissed by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. With the dismissal, hiring is easier for Mengão, in the range of options studied by Fla, the Portuguese coach takes advantage of the fact that he is free to open conversations, since the club will not need to pay any amount, in addition to his agreed salary.

The search for a coach took the Rubro-Negra direction to Portugal. To find the ideal name, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, vice president of soccer and executive director of the ministry, respectively, are in the country and conduct a series of interviews with candidates for the position. Pereira had already been contacted, however, as he was at Fenerbahçe, the conversations did not prosper.

In charge of the Turkish team, Vitor Pereira had 25 matches, with 11 wins, seven draws and seven defeats. He leaves the team in fifth place in the Turkish Championship. Jorge Jesus is still on Mengão’s radar, who is at Benfica, but in friction with the club’s directors in Lisbon, as well as Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga. financial so that Fla continues with the negotiations.