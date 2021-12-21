Pre-order physical edition of Elden Ring is available on Amazon

Facebook

Amazon started pre-ordering the physical edition of Elden Ring, long-awaited title from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware.

Check out the links below how to pre-purchase both PS4, PS5 and Xbox. It is worth noting that the PS4 version offers a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Rise up, Maculated, and be guided by grace to wield the power of the Pristine Ring and become a Pristine Lord in the Midlands.

• A vast and exciting world

A vast world where open fields and a variety of situations and immense dungeons with complex three-dimensional designs fluidly connect. As you explore, feel the exhilaration of discovering powerful and unknown threats that await you, leading to a greater sense of achievement.

• Create your own character

In addition to customizing your character’s appearance, you can freely combine weapons, armor, and spells that you equip. You can develop your character according to your playing style, such as increasing muscle strength to become a mighty warrior, or mastering magic.

• An epic drama born of a myth

A story full of layers, told in fragments. An epic drama where the characters’ various thoughts intertwine in the Middle Lands.

• Unique online game that freely connects you to others

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that lets you feel the presence of others.