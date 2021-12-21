‘Pregnant’: trisal that started as a friendship celebrates growing family – 12/21/2021

The story of this family of six begins with the realization of a couple’s dream. Financial manager Marcel Mira, 38, and housewife Priscila Straight Ax de Mira, 37, met while working in a supermarket. They dated and, in 2002, they got married. Raised in the Christian Congregation in Brazil, a Pentecostal church, she was united with her one and only love. He entered the religious routine after marriage.

In Pinhalzinho, in the interior of São Paulo, the two had two daughters, who are now 14 and 9 years old. The size of the family was the desired one, so much so that he had a vasectomy so that his partner would not become pregnant anymore.

But the plans changed later. Love, they say, brought more people into the configuration when Priscila’s friend from work, Regiane Gabarra, 32, fell in love with her and vice versa. Just as he fell in love with Marcel. And he for… Well, you get it: they have a three-way relationship.

Five months pregnant, Regiane, who now works as a social service expert at the São Paulo State Court of Justice, is waiting for Pierre. The baby will be registered with the names of the three on the birth certificate. A 17-year-old brother of hers completes the family nucleus.

Amidst the prejudices of the family itself, taboos and therapy sessions, the trio shares their experiences as a trisal on social networks and told, to universe, as a friendship turned into passion.

‘There’s a nice girl at work’

“Marcel was my only boyfriend and we’ve been together since 2002. We had two daughters, we built dreams and plans together. A traditional family. After the second pregnancy, we talked and he had a vasectomy because I didn’t want to get pregnant anymore. Life goes on.

In 2017, Regiane joined the philanthropic entity where I was coordinator. She had a life history of loss, took care of her little brother, and I saw that she needed emotional help and companionship. That’s when we became a family: her, me, Marcel, the children.

After a year of friendship, I began to feel a feeling for her. I had never felt like kissing any of my friends and I wondered why it was different with her

I didn’t say anything to anyone, I prayed a lot, because, because of my religious upbringing, that was a devil’s thing. I asked God for an answer and didn’t come.

At the end of 2018, when we completed 13 years of marriage, I suggested a different program to Marcel. Instead of having dinner and going to a motel, I wanted to go to a liberal club. And I commented that if there was a girl there to stay with us, we would.”

‘A woman in the middle of a couple is dangerous’

“We went to ask Regiane for suggestions of places, who was single. She said that it would be dangerous for a woman in our marriage, that it could destroy it. So we gave up on the idea. But I commented that it would be an adventure… That’s when I started to give her hints.

One day, the three of us decided to go clubbing. In the bathroom, she kissed me. He told me to tell Marcel and he asked me if I liked it. Did I like it? We have been with her for three years. That day, we got together.”

Trisal has been in relationship since 2018; now they are ‘pregnant’ Image: Personal archive

Confusion and difficulty accepting: ‘I’ve never been with another woman’

“Like Priscilla, he had never been with another woman,” says Regiane. “I had that Disney dream, of getting married in a white dress, having a family with a prince. I had to do a lot of therapy to deconstruct that, because I fell in love with her and with Marcel.”

In the beginning, the prejudice with the situation was mine. I told some people hoping to hear that I was wrong. But my friends supported me, said they had never seen me so happy with them. I love both.

Priscila says that she suffered to adapt to the love of three. She also lacked family support for the new relationship setup. “It was a big mess in my head, but I was already completely in love with Regiane, and Marcel with her, and she with us. So, we started researching and we saw that it wasn’t just fetish. We saw what polyamory was, that we are not the only ones in the world.”

‘No one is married on paper. What unites us is respect’

Priscila, Regiane (sitting on the swing) and Marcel at Pierre’s ‘Revelation Tea’ Image: Personal archive

“I’m more reserved than they are, but people in my circle have always treated our relationship with respect and say I haven’t changed: I’m the same one married to one or two. I know there’s a social conditioning, and for us men , everything is easier.

What’s between us is respect. We are a father and two mothers. When Regiane arrived, Priscilla and I divorced so she wouldn’t feel like a ‘third.’ This bothered her, but it is not a document that will measure what we feel.

People see fifteen seconds of our lives and want to determine if we are happy or not. In addition to Instagram, we have TikTok. In the video where we revealed that the baby is a boy, I read many comments that ‘One is left’ or ‘He likes one more’. I don’t encourage these messages, but they shake me.”

Regiane’s pregnancy: ‘Her dream became ours too’

Priscilla did not want to have another pregnancy. Marcel had a vasectomy. And what about Regiane’s plan to have a baby? She decided to open the game with partners.

“The affinity I have with them is from other lives. But I wanted to have a child and I thought it was strange to be through in vitro fertilization. Until I started to undo the taboos about it and, after they managed to collect Marcel’s sperm, I got pregnant. month of gestation and the two who chose the baby’s name. It will be Pierre because the father called Priscilla ‘Pi’ and I have the ‘Re’, from Regiane.”

The trio and the children are looking forward to the boy’s coming. “We talked about not scheduling things so much, if I don’t get too anxious. Maybe schedule a C-section and let God decide what time he’s going to come into the world.” Trisal created an Instagram profile (@trisal_amorocubo) to share the experience of relationship and pregnancy as a couple: “Our motto is: for more love in the world!”.