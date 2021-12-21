President of European giant ‘snobbish’ Haaland and rejects hiring: ‘We don’t care’

Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern, denied interest in Haaland and said his team already has the best in the world in the position.

Erling Haaland promises to be one of the most coveted names on the market in upcoming transfer windows, but not in munich.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an interview with the German channel Sport1, the president of the Bayern Munchen, Herbert Hainer, ruled out negotiating the hiring of the attacker of the Borussia Dortmund and valued his own shirt 9, Robert Lewandowski.

“We have no interest in Haaland, absolutely. we already have Lewandowski, the best striker in the world”.

Haaland and Lewandowski are again in contention for the artillery of the german championship. The Polish is the leader with 19 goals in 17 games, while Norwegian is 3rd on the list with 13 goals in 11 games. Among them is Patrik Schick, by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayer Leverkusen with 16 goals in 14 matches.



1 Related

At 21, Haaland is expected to be played in the upcoming transfer windows by several European giants. Your manager, the renowned Mino Raiola believes the striker should change clubs by July 2022, but did not rule out that he stays one more season in Dortmund.

Haaland has a contract with Borussia until the end of the 2023/24 season and, at just 21 years of age, it will be of enormous value if traded. This season, adding up all competitions, the Norwegian has 19 goals and 5 assists in 16 matches.