President of Flu talks about Rodinei and Flamengo’s imposition

One of the dreams of Fluminense de Abel Braga is the arrival of right-back Rodinei. The coach even called the Flamengo player to express his desire to have the athlete in his squad, however the amounts requested by Rubro-Negro ruled out any possible business between the parties.

In an interview with FluTV before the pre-Libertadores draw, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt confirmed the version that Fla asked for high numbers.

”We had an idea that Rodinei could come on loan, but Flamengo wants values ​​that Fluminense cannot afford. Not that it doesn’t have this value, but we are investing in other areas. Like Cristiano, left-back of the Sheriff. It’s still under negotiation. We have managed to sign one player a year. We are not blowing up the club’s accounts. A gradual increase in the payroll will increase, but predicted by the increase in revenue with Libertadores”, said the agent.

According to GE, the amount requested by Rubro-Negro to negotiate the 29-year-old wingman is US$1 million (about R$5.7 million).

Before heading to Portugal in an attempt to hire a coach, the executive director of football at Fla, Bruno Spindel, highlighted the difficult schedule of Brazilian football for the next season to justify the desire to have Rodinei for another 12 months.

”Rodinei is a fantastic athlete and human being, in a group. He’s the same person every time, no matter if he’s playing or not, he’s very positive and a great athlete. The 2022 season is a very complicated season as well, it ends on November 13th and has a series of months with nine or 10 games. We will need a qualified squad, with a larger number of athletes, so we have Rodinei. But it is obvious that any poll, especially an official proposal, Flamengo will always analyze, listen to the athlete and make their decision. We had a series of surveys and offers, but Flamengo did not accept any and has the athlete for 2022”, said the director to journalists present at Galeão Airport.

