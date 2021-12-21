President of Fluminense tells details of deal by Rodinei and says why Flamengo refused

Mário Bittencourt revealed that the value proposed by the club from Gávea by the lateral was too high for Fluminense

the president of the Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, spoke this Monday (20), during a live on FluTV before the Pre-Libertadores draw, about the unsuccessful attempt to hire I rode, of Flamengo.

The right-back was a request from coach Abel Braga, with whom he worked at International in 2020. The tricolor board started conversations with the rubro-negra, but according to the mandate, the Gávea club asked for an amount for the 29-year-old wing that Fluminense could not afford.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We had an idea that Rodinei could come on loan, but Flamengo wants values ​​that Fluminense cannot afford. Not that it doesn’t have this amount, but we are investing in other areas,” said Mário.

The president also spoke about the possible hiring of Cristiano, left-back of the Sheriff, with whom he has advanced negotiations.

”It’s still under negotiation. We have managed to sign one player a year. We are not blowing up the club’s accounts. A gradual increase in the payroll will increase, but predicted by the increase in revenue with the Libertadores Conmebol”, he said.