President of São Paulo says he got Rafinha hired – 12/20/2021

São Paulo got it right with its first reinforcement for next season. In an interview on the YouTube channel of journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, the club’s president, Julio Casares, said that the Morumbi team signed an agreement with right-back Rafinha, who played in the Brasileirão for Grêmio. He arrives to try to resolve the position issue with a one-year contract with the option to renew for another season.

“We have just signed the contract with Rafinha. He is a player with an important technical condition, as a leader as well,” said Casares. The manager was asked if the side would have high salaries and said that the hiring is within the plan by the club.

“Raffinha’s salary completely adjusted to the budget. A one-year contract and he can go on for another year, with performance and percentage performance rates. I really believe in this athlete”, he added.

Rafinha arrives at São Paulo after a very irregular season at Grêmio. The lateral played 43 games for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, giving eight assists. In Brasileirão, the bad campaign ended in the club’s third relegation to the second national division.

Before trying to hire Rafinha, São Paulo went to Flamengo to find out about Rodinei’s situation. The conversations, however, did not evolve.

The right flank was a drama for São Paulo throughout the season. With Hernán Crespo, Daniel Alves left midfield and returned to his original position. In mid-September, however, he terminated the contract after much controversy.

Daniel Alves left São Paulo to compete in the Olympic Games with the Brazilian team and did not appear again in the agreed period. With a debt of almost R$ 15 million to the player, the Morumbi team made its exit and paid in installments the amounts it owes.

Since Daniel Alves left, no one has been able to establish himself in the position. Igor Vinícius was the one who had the most succession, but not enough to give the security of being the absolute titleholder. Orejuela, which cost R$ 13 million, ended the season with just 15 games.

The Colombian is one of the players who should not stay at São Paulo for next season. Orejuela has advanced negotiations to return to Grêmio. It would be granted by loan with a fixed value and valid until December 2022.

Problems on the right flank made Hernán Crespo and then Rogério Ceni try to find specific solutions for the position. Igor Gomes, Marquinhos, Diego Costa and Gabriel Sara came to act as full-backs.