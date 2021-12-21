Principal’s father says Alec Baldwin is partially guilty

Anatoly Androsovych, father of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died on the film set for “Rust,” said Alec Baldwin is “partially responsible” for his daughter’s death.

In an interview with The Sun, he said he did not understand when the actor assured that he did not pull the trigger on the gun on the day of the incident.

Why did he fire during preparations? The revolver is the type of weapon that doesn’t fire before the trigger is pulled, and Alec is partly to blame for causing that shot. […] It’s clear to me that Baldwin fired his hand, so it’s hard for me to understand how he can’t be held partially responsible for my daughter’s death.

Also according to the British tabloid, Halyna’s father said that the director’s son, Andros, is “slowly coming back to life”.

first interview

In his first interview after the tragedy, with the American television network ABC, Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.

The accident

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died on October 21, from an accidental shot made by Alec Baldwin who, in theory, should have used a scenographic weapon, but according to investigators in the case, the ammunition inside the pistol was real.

She was even rescued by plane to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist and died from her injuries. In addition to Halyna, the actor also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital shortly after the accident.

So far, no one has been indicted, but police already have a sneaking suspicion about how the live ammunition ended up on the film’s set.

‘Avengers’, ‘Deadpool’ and other recordings that have had fatal accidents