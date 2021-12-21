Principal’s father says Alec Baldwin is partially guilty

Anatoly Androsovych, father of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died on the film set for “Rust,” said Alec Baldwin is “partially responsible” for his daughter’s death.
In an interview with The Sun, he said he did not understand when the actor assured that he did not pull the trigger on the gun on the day of the incident.
Why did he fire during preparations? The revolver is the type of weapon that doesn’t fire before the trigger is pulled, and Alec is partly to blame for causing that shot. […] It’s clear to me that Baldwin fired his hand, so it’s hard for me to understand how he can’t be held partially responsible for my daughter’s death.
Also according to the British tabloid, Halyna’s father said that the director’s son, Andros, is “slowly coming back to life”.
first interview
In his first interview after the tragedy, with the American television network ABC, Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.
Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.
The accident
Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died on October 21, from an accidental shot made by Alec Baldwin who, in theory, should have used a scenographic weapon, but according to investigators in the case, the ammunition inside the pistol was real.
She was even rescued by plane to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist and died from her injuries. In addition to Halyna, the actor also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital shortly after the accident.
So far, no one has been indicted, but police already have a sneaking suspicion about how the live ammunition ended up on the film’s set.
‘Avengers’, ‘Deadpool’ and other recordings that have had fatal accidents
Rust (production suspended)
42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died following a failure of a scenographic gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on footage of Western “Rust”
Reproduction/Instagram
The Crow (1994)
The most famous case is perhaps that of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, who died in 1993 during the recording of “The Raven” shot by a gun that was supposed to have blank bullets but had two real bullets.
Disclosure
The Avengers (2012)
Driver John Suttles died after falling out of a pickup truck during the recording of “The Avengers: The Avengers”
Disclosure
Deadpool 2 (2018)
In August 2017, stuntman Joi “SJ” Harris died after losing control of a motorcycle she was riding during a scene in “Deadpool 2”. She went through a glass window around a corner, and she couldn’t resist her injuries.
Reproduction/The Independent
The Walking Dead
In 2017, stuntman John Bernecker died after falling from a height of about 7 meters during the recording of the eighth season of “The Walking Dead”. The producer AMC Networks tried to deny its responsibility in a lawsuit brought by the family, but was ordered to pay damages in 2019
Disclosure
“Blade Runner 2049” (2017)
In August 2016, an unnamed employee died while dismantling one of the “Blade Runner 2049” sets in Budapest, Hungary.
reproduction
Dropped (2015)
In 2015, the French reality show “Dropped” was being filmed in Argentina when two production helicopters collided, killing all ten people on board.
Reuters
The Lone Ranger (2013)
In 2012, a diver drowned while cleaning a tank used in the recordings of “The Lone Ranger”. California labor safety authorities sued the producer after determining that the diver must have undergone a physical test before performing the job, and could not perform the role alone.
Disclosure
The Mercenaries 2 (2012)
While filming “The Expendables 2” in Bulgaria in 2011, stuntman Kun Liu was killed filming an explosion in a rubber boat. Another stuntman, Nuo Sun, was in critical condition and had to undergo five-hour surgery.
Disclosure
Batman the dark knight
In 2007, camera operator Conway Wickliffe died on the set of “The Dark Knight” when his truck hit a tree.
Reproduction/IMDb
Troy (2004)
George Camilleri, an extra in “Troy” (2004), died of complications from surgery he had to undergo after breaking his leg while filming an action scene in Malta.
Disclosure
Triple X (2002)
Harry O’Connor, actor Vin Diesel’s stunt double in “Triple X” (2002), died filming a scene in which he was rappelling down a bridge and landing on a submarine. The scene was actually filmed, but Harry asked director Rob Cohen to try again and ended up crashing into the bridge. He died immediately.