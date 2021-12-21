Proof of vaccination will be required from anyone arriving in Brazil – News

The federal government published, this Monday (20), an ordinance that establishes new rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil. According to the document, Brazilians and foreigners who wish to enter the country by land or air will have to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, printed or electronically.

According to the ordinance, entry will be allowed for those who can prove vaccination with immunizations against Covid-19 approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), by the WHO (World Health Organization) or by the authorities of the country where the traveler was immunized . The application of the last dose or the single dose must have taken place at least 14 days before the date of entry into Brazil.

The requirement to present proof of vaccination on land trips does not apply in some situations, such as the cargo transport worker, including driver and assistant, and the traffic of border residents in the Twin Cities.

For air travel, in addition to the vaccination passport, Brazilians and foreigners must present a negative antigen test for Covid-19 carried out within 24 hours before boarding or a negative RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours before the flight to enter in the country.

The ordinance also provides for some occasions in which proof of vaccination will be dispensed, such as for people with health conditions that contraindicate vaccination or who are not eligible for vaccination because of their age, for travelers from countries with low vaccination coverage disclosed by the Ministry Health and for Brazilians and foreigners residing in the Brazilian territory who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the ordinance, travelers exempt from proof of vaccination, upon entering Brazilian territory, must undergo quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination. Quarantine can be discontinued upon a negative result of RT-PCR or an antigen test performed on a sample collected from the fifth day after the beginning of quarantine, provided the traveler is asymptomatic.

For water travel, the ordinance establishes that “sanitary conditions for the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and crew on cruise ships located in Brazilian jurisdictional waters, including those with foreign crew and without passengers on board from another country , will be defined in a specific act of the National Health Surveillance Agency”.