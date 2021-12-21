Proposals by Diego Costa, dispute by Nikão and more: football news

Credit: Pedro Vilela/ Getty Images | Athletico Paranaense/ Disclosure | Silvio Avila / Getty Images

In order to keep readers informed with the main news in football, the fans.com comes back with a daily summary with the news from the site this Monday afternoon (20).

Check out the latest football news today:

Proposals by Diego Costa

The Atlético-MG forward continues to receive proposals from Arab football. THE fans.com he learned that Diego Costa turned down an offer to defend Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab. It is worth remembering that last week Al Nassr also tried to hire the 19 shirt.

The Best Fan Token in the World! Click and discover the exclusive benefits of the Fan Token Cruise

Willian is from Fluminense

After losing space at Palmeiras at the end of this season, Willian Bigode decided to leave for Fluminense. The information was confirmed by the attacker’s own manager.

Back to the Guild?

Right-back Orejuela has a deal with Grêmio for the 2022 season. If the contract is confirmed, the player, who defended São Paulo this year, will have his second spell at Tricolor Imortal.

grandson detonates cruise

The sale of Cruzeiro to former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno was the main topic of the weekend. On the show “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (20th), the presenter Neto classified the deal as bad for the Minas Gerais team because it was closed at R$ 400 million and did not spare criticism of Raposa’s management.

Dispute by Nikão

Coming out of Atlético Paranaense, attacking midfielder Nikão has at least seven clubs interested in his football. In addition to two Arab football teams, the following teams want the player: Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Grêmio.

Vanderson leaving Grêmio

Right-back Vanderson is very close to being sold by Grêmio to Monaco, according to journalist Jeremias Wernek, from UOL Esporte.

Monaco would have won the competition from Brentford, from England, and will pay 12 million euros (R$ 77.54 million), which is the fixed amount for the purchase of the right-back.

Rafinha near São Paulo

São Paulo sent the hiring of right-back Rafinha, who was at Grêmio. The information was confirmed by the president of the São Paulo tricolor Julio Casares, in an interview with journalists Arnaldo e Tironi, on youtube.

Bruno Viana at Benfica

After Flamengo, defender Bruno Viana received a survey from Benfica. The defender belongs to Braga and was at Flamengo on loan.

READ TOO:

Does it fit on your team? Aloísio ‘Boi Bandido’ announces the departure of Chinese club

Ball market: Portuguese club tries to hire Flamengo’s base striker

Mercado da Bola: Serie A Club starts negotiations to hire Mano Menezes, says journalist

Ball market: Flamengo forwards the hiring of ex-Juventus full-back to the base

Ball market: Ex-Auxiliary Mourinho, Portuguese coach enters Flamengo’s crosshairs

Palmeiras fans ask for Téo José in the Band for the Worlds and the narrator responds

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Ball market: ‘Barca’ of departures from Palmeiras can have up to 11 players; see the list