Qatar’s Christmas gift to Airbus is a process for the ‘problems’ in the A350’s paintwork





Qatar Airways today opened (20) legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction Division of the High Court of London, said the company on a hard note. Earlier this month, Airbus also said it would sue its customer for libel, as the European regulatory agency found no problem with the aircraft.

read the note

Unfortunately, we failed in all our attempts to come to a constructive solution with Airbus regarding the accelerated surface degradation condition that negatively impacted the Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways, therefore, had no alternative but to seek a quick solution to this dispute through the courts.

Qatar Airways currently has 21 A350s grounded due to the condition and legal procedures have been initiated to ensure that Airbus will now address our legitimate concerns without further delay. We firmly believe that Airbus should conduct a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish the root cause of the condition.

Without a conclusive understanding, it is not possible for Qatar Airways to establish whether any proposed repair solution will correct the underlying condition..

Qatar Airways’ number one priority remains the safety of its passengers and crew.



