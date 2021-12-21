Queiroga defends that the names of technicians from Anvisa be disclosed

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defended, this Monday (20/12), the disclosure of the names of technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who worked in the approval of the vaccine against Covid-19 for children.

The speech refers to the statement given by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last Thursday (16/12), after Anvisa announced the release of the immunizing agent for the age group from 5 to 11 years old. The agent said, in a threatening tone, that he requested, “unofficially”, the names of the technicians who worked on the decision.

“I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children aged 5 years and older. We want to publicize these people’s names so that everyone knows who these people are and, of course, they form their judgment. […] You have the right to know the names of people who have approved the vaccination from 5 years onwards for your child”, said the president during a live broadcast on social networks.

After Bolsonaro’s statement, Anvisa released an official statement repudiating “vehemently” any “explicit or veiled threat that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities” by the agency. On Monday, Queiroga defended the president’s behavior.

“The public service is characterized by the publicity of its actions. All technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings […] the acts have to be published. Except for the acts that are more restricted, but there is no problem in having publicity for the acts of the administration, this is even a requirement of the constitution. President Bolsonaro is a great leader, he has strongly supported us here at the Ministry of Health”, said the cardiologist.

threats

On Sunday (12/19), the regulatory agency released a statement in which it claims to have registered new threats to servers after announcing the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years.

It is the second time that members of the regulatory body have received death threats related to the approval of childhood vaccination. The agency requested police protection and reported the case to the Office of Institutional Security for the Security of the Republic (GSI), the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, announce a measure of international humanitarian cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 6 Minister of Health, Marcelo QueirogaRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, announce a measure of international humanitarian cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 7 Minister of Health, Marcelo QueirogaRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, announce a measure of international humanitarian cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 8 Minister of Health, Marcelo QueirogaRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto, announce a measure of international humanitarian cooperation in the fight against Covid-19. Minister of Health, Marcelo QueirogaRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

About the death threats to the directors of Anvisa, Queiroga stated that they are “criminal actions”. The minister also said that he has already been threatened. “These are criminal actions, threats to public officials. I myself suffer threats too”, he said.

However, earlier this Monday, the minister refused to show solidarity with the threatened servers and said that the matter should be dealt with by the Federal Police (PF).