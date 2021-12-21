Queiroga defends the disclosure of names that approved the vaccine

Like President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga defended today that the names of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) involved in the approval of the vaccine against covid-19 for children should be disclosed. Employees and directors of the agency reported threats and fear of reprisals, according to a report by Fantástico, on TV Globo, after the approval for immunization for people in this age group.

“The public service is characterized by the publicity of its acts. Therefore, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings must be publicized, except for those acts that are more restricted. But there is no problem in having publicity for the acts. administration,” said Queiroga, in conversation with journalists.

He said that the actions against public officials are carried out by “criminals”, who have also been threatened, and that it is up to the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the case.

Anvisa said yesterday, through a note, that it requested police protection for servers and directors involved in the approval of the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The agency sent an official letter to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), the Ministry of Justice, the General Directorate of the Federal Police (PF) and the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in the Federal District. Today, the PGR said it had asked the agency to take “measures to help ensure the protection of the leaders”.

In recent months, Bolsonaro had been criticizing the use of the covid-19 vaccine in young people. After Anvisa announced the approval of use in children, the agent said he would ask for the name of the professionals involved, for disclosure.

“I unofficially asked for the names of people who have approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize the names of these people,” Bolsonaro said during his weekly live. “It’s everyone’s responsibility. But now it works with the children, so the one who is responsible for looking after the children is you, father. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot,” he added the president.

The names of the technicians responsible for the resolution, however, are in the public domain.

‘Climate of intimidation’, says Anvisa manager

In an interview with Globonews earlier this afternoon, the general manager of medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, once again stated that the decision was taken based on technical criteria, involving renowned medical societies and specialists, and that the agency is safe about the measure you took.

“What we are concerned about is the climate of intimidation that was created based on arguments that we would be acting on behalf of companies or against children, that our attitude would harm society. And that is the concern of the servers that are involved in this assessment because we know that this could end up becoming a threat to the physical integrity of people and their families.”

Mendes added that the agency’s measure was institutional, not people’s. “We are 1,600 [servidores] who decided on this vaccine approval (…) No one here is afraid because they think they are unsure of their decision at all. The issue is the integrity of the people that needs to be preserved.”

‘Hurry is the enemy of perfection’, says Queiroga

Queiroga reiterated today that he does not intend to speed up decisions on the vaccination of children, stating that “haste is the enemy of perfection”.

He diverged from information favorable to immunization, disclosed by CETAI (Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization), linked to the folder. The chamber’s decision took place during the meeting of the committee formed by doctors and researchers last Friday (17) and denied the minister’s statement that the chamber would only meet on the 22nd to “offer its opinions and its technical document” on childhood vaccination.

The minister also declared that he learned of the decision issued by CETAI by the press, and discredited the suggestions by saying that he does not call the decision a document as it does not contain a signature. “The document from Anvisa that I received was this one, it has a letter and then a public statement,” he said.

When asked the reasons for not speeding up the immunization of children. Queiroga showed impatience with the reporter, and replied: “This little game is no use, the Brazilian population trusts us, we are doing the right analysis, when you have a child between 5 and 11 years old, you will understand that. Parents will have an answer at the time. right. I’m not going to speak out on the basis of a three-page public document.”