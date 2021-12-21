Queiroga defends the disclosure of names that have approved vaccine for children – National

Queiroga defends that the names of Anvisa technicians be disclosed (photo: Myke Sena/MS) The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defended the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, once again, this Monday (12/20), when defending that the names of the technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) involved approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children is disclosed.

The disclosure was suggested by Bolsonaro last week, asking, unofficially, “the name of the people who have approved the vaccine for children from five years of age onwards”.

In conversation with journalists, Queiroga stated that there is no problem in having publicity for the acts, as this is a characteristic of the public service. “Public service is characterized by the publicity of its actions. Therefore, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings have to publicize the acts, unless those acts are more restricted. But there is no problem in having publicity for the acts of the administration . I believe it is even a requirement of the Constitution,” he said.

In response to Bolsonaro’s request, the agency’s employees participated in an action by the Anvisa Employees Association (Univisa) in support of the decision to approve the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years.

In a short video, they answer the question “Do you want to know the names of those responsible for the vaccine approval?”. It’s almost two minutes of a sequence of photos of the employees themselves saying “I’m an ANVISA server. I approved the vaccine!”

Since even before the approval of the vaccine against COVID-19 for children, Anvisa’s employees and directors have received death threats by email because of the possibility of releasing the immunizing agent to children. On Monday (20), new threats arrived in the e-mails of the directors of the organization.