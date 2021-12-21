Queiroga repeats Bolsonaro and defends the disclosure of the names of technicians from Anvisa who approved the vaccination of children

BRASILIA — Repeating President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that the names of technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who supported childhood vaccination against Covid-19 with Pfizer should be disclosed. The statements were made in conversation with journalists this Monday at the folder’s headquarters.

Reinforcement: Ministry of Health releases fourth dose for immunosuppressed

— Public service is characterized by the publicity of its actions. So, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings have to be publicized for their acts, except for those acts that are more restricted. But there is no problem in having publicity for the actions of the administration. I believe it is even a requirement of the Constitution.

Queiroga stated that he has also suffered threats, but without specifying their nature, and that it is up to the Federal Police to investigate the case.

— This is with the PF, not with the Ministry of Health. Anvisa’s technical staff is working there, playing their role — he said. — The Minister of Health is committed to public health. That question is a security question, isn’t it? So it has to be dealt with by the competent spheres.

Pandemic: Government announces donation of 10 million doses of vaccine to Covax Facility

After Queiroga’s speech, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), expressed solidarity with Anvisa’s servers, during a deliberative session in the House’s plenary. Pacheco also lamented the politicization of the case and said it was unacceptable to have any kind of intimidation or threat against the agency:

— I would like, on behalf of the Presidency of the Federal Senate, to express solidarity with all employees, directors, employees of Anvisa, in the person of its president, Admiral Barra Torres, because any intimidation or threat due to decisions that are unacceptable is unacceptable. taken, freely and autonomously, by a regulatory agency based on technical and scientific criteria.

And added:

— It is regrettable that there is this type of politicization, capable even of bringing the discussion to the level of intimidation and threats of this type. This is intolerable. It has the solidarity and unrestricted support of the Federal Senate to face up to this pandemic. And it is essential that Anvisa does it based on technical and scientific criteria, not for any other reason.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro said that the vaccination of children against Covid-19 should only take place with parental consent and presentation of a “medical prescription”. The requirement can make it difficult to immunize those who have little access to health services.

— If it’s up to me, it’s the parent who decides (whether the child should receive the vaccine). Will ask for a prescription too. It is not the governor or mayor who will decide this — said Bolsonaro, in conversation with supporters, in Praia Grandeno, on the São Paulo coast.

Anvisa released the use of Pfizer in children from 5 to 11 years old last Thursday. The ministry, however, has no reserve of pediatric doses for the group.