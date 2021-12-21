Queiroga says the ministry awaits documents from Anvisa on immunization of children; rebate agency | National Newspaper

Immunizing children against Covid will take time. The Health Minister said on Monday (20) that “haste is the enemy of perfection”, and that he is still waiting for documents from Anvisa. The agency rebutted the statements made by Marcelo Queiroga.

Upon arriving at the ministry this Monday, the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed that the government is in no hurry to decide on the vaccination of children 5 to 11 years against Covid. THE Anvisa already approved the vaccination of this group.

Marcelo Queiroga said that he did not receive the opinion of the technical committee that advises the ministry giving the approval to include children in the vaccination plan against Covid. The technicians had already unanimously defended, in October, the use of the pediatric vaccine.

And last Friday they returned to endorse the vaccination. They stated that the Technical Chamber “CTAI Covid-19 expects the Ministry of Health to abide by the position obtained unanimously and define strategies for the most adequate operationalization of vaccination for this age group, in order to achieve the greatest coverage, in the shortest time possible. ”.

On Monday (20), Queiroga said he is still awaiting the complete documentation used by Anvisa to approve Pfizer’s vaccine in children.

“It is not a public statement that will make the Ministry of Health take a stand one way or another. I need all the analysis. Quality analysis, scientific evidence presented, evaluation of the sample of patients in that clinical trial. We have to check everything. Haste is the enemy of perfection. The main thing is security. In the year 2021, considering the peak, where there were 4 thousand deaths, children aged 5 to 11 years, less than 150 deaths. Not that I’m underestimating, every life is important”, said the minister.

Anvisa released a note, saying that he had not received a request from the ministry to send technical opinions or the dossier used for the approval of the vaccine. He said that in addition to being published in the Official Gazette, he presented relevant aspects for the approval of the vaccine, as well as forwarded technical recommendations to the Ministry of Health.

The agency highlighted that “it is not a legal requirement, or even customary, to send a drug analysis dossier to the Ministry of Health”.

In an interview with GloboNews, the general manager of medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes, said that an analysis by the agency has never been submitted to a new evaluation by the Ministry of Health.

“This analysis of the analysis with regard to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, in our view, is something new. Because we are used to after the decision by Anvisa, which is responsible for evaluating risk versus benefits, there is no further consideration in this regard. Assessing cost-effectiveness, assessing management and logistics issues are things the Ministry does, but questioning the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is not something that is expected, no”, says Gustavo Mendes.

Medical entities and experts criticize the government’s delay in presenting a plan to vaccinate children, and claim that what is happening is the denial of scientific evidence.

“With the results that Pfizer presented in the United States and here in Brazil, from the safety tests, it was already enough for approval of this vaccine for permanent use, nor for emergency use, because they carried out very detailed tests with children. Now already in use in the United States, it has millions of children vaccinated with no serious adverse effects recorded in millions of children. In other words, it is already in phase 4, which is the safety phase that the vaccines in use are in, and it is safe. So what the minister is doing now is denial. He is not acting for public health as he says he does”, says Átila Iamarino, microbiologist.

On Monday (20), the Minister of the Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski, accepted the government’s request for more time to decide on child vaccination. The Attorney General’s Office argued that only next Thursday (23), the Covid Coping Department will analyze the information from the technical committee, which will hold a public consultation on the matter until January 2nd, and, on the 4th, a public hearing. Therefore, the decision by the ministry on the use of pediatric vaccine would only come out on the 5th.

THE Anvisa once again called for police protection for agency servers who received threats after the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children. This had already happened last month, when the agency received a request from Pfizer to authorize the use of pediatric immunizers in Brazil. It happened again in recent days as soon as the agency approved the vaccine. And now other professionals are receiving threats. THE Anvisa said that servers can be targets of cowardly and criminal actions.

The Federal Police informed that it will include information about new threats to servers of the Anvisa in open inquiry last week.

The Attorney General’s Office informed that it determined the adoption of measures to ensure the protection of the agency’s directors faced with threats made possibly in retaliation for technical positions adopted by Anvisa.

Asked about the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged the disclosure of the names of ANVISA servers who participated in the approval of the vaccine for children, the Minister of Health defended the disclosure: “The public service is characterized by the publicity of its actions. So, all technicians who manifest themselves in administrative proceedings, the acts have to be published”.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, from the PSD, said this Monday in the plenary, he is in solidarity with all employees, directors and employees of Anvisa: “It is unacceptable any intimidation or threat due to decisions that are taken, freely and autonomously, by a regulatory agency based on technical and scientific criteria, based on processes that are known to them and decisions that are taken in the light of this technique. So, in fact, it is regrettable that there is this kind of politicization, capable even of taking the discussion to the lines of intimidation and threats of this kind. This is intolerable. Therefore, my solidarity with Anvisa, with all its collaborators, in the person, I repeat, of its president, who has led Anvisa very well, Admiral Barra Torres”.