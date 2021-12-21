Radio: after expanding Nilton Santos’ concession, Botafogo will soon announce a partnership with WTorre

THE Botafogo and the City Hall of Rio entered into an agreement and, next Wednesday (22), an event will be held, at around 12:00 pm, at Nilton Santos, to extend the stadium concession for another 20 years, until 2051 – before , the deadline was 2031. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Lauro Jardim, in his column, in ‘Jornal O Globo’. The board is just waiting for the arrival of a document to make the negotiation official.

The agreement was made after a meeting, which took place at the residence of former president of Glorioso, Carlos Augusto Montenegro, together with mayor Eduardo Paes, federal deputy Pedro Paulo (MDB), former state deputy João Pedro Figueira, Durcesio Mello, CEO, Jorge Braga, Vice-President Vinicius Assumpção and President of TJ-RJ, Judge Henrique Carlos de Andrade Figueira.

With the increase in the concession, Botafogo will soon announce the partnership with the company WTorre, which is responsible for managing the Allianz Parque, in Palmeiras. The goal is to make the space more profitable and turn it into a large multipurpose arena, in addition to the quest to get the so-called naming rights, when a company “buys” the name of the stadium in exchange for a financial contribution to the club. Another intention of the directors is to make Niltão integrate more frequently with the local community, with options for leisure, entertainment and social assistance.