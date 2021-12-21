Rafinha at São Paulo, Willian Bigode at Flu, and Fla and Inter seek coach in Central’s summary | football

The week started with everything in the Brazilian football transfer market. Between negotiations and surveys, São Paulo made two signings – one of them by the experienced Rafinha, who left Grêmio. Fluminense was also the protagonist of the day, with the reinforcement of Willian Bigode and the negotiation with Ricardo Goulart.

And the two big Brazilian clubs still without a coach for 2022 followed in search. Including, with the Portuguese Paulo Sousa being probed by Flamengo and receiving a proposal from Internacional.

Rafinha training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Monday was quite busy for São Paulo. President Julio Casares revealed that right-back Rafinha, ex-Grêmio, signed a one-year contract, with the possibility of renewal according to his productivity. Tricolor also closed with goalkeeper Jandrei (from Santos) for 2 years.

São Paulo announces the hiring of former Grêmio right-back Rafinha

São Paulo can still carry out two exchanges with teams from Rio Grande do Sul:

Send striker Pablo to Inter and have midfielder Patrick in exchange

Send Orejuela to Grêmio and receive attacking midfielder Alisson in the negotiation

Down at Inter, Patrick has a hot name in the market — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

Flu closes with Willian Bigode and waits for Ricardo Goulart

Coming out of Palmeiras, striker Willian Bigode is Fluminense’s new signing and arrives in Rio this Tuesday. But the team wants as soon as possible to announce another great signing, that of fellow striker Ricardo Goulart. The proposal has already been made and the only thing missing is the positive response from the player, who terminated with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China.

Willian celebrates during Palmeiras game — Photo: Cesar Greco

Flamengo waits for Jesus, but sees others

Flamengo continues in search of its plan A for the technical command, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus. But the board’s visit to Lisbon yielded a survey of Paulo Sousa, who is also Portuguese. Amidst this, another possible Portuguese name that interests Fla, Vítor Pereira was fired from Fenerbahçe.

Jorge Jesus leads Benfica in the defeat to Sporting at Estádio da Luz — Photo: VALTER GOUVEIA / AFP

Inter eye also in Portuguese

On Flamengo’s list, Paulo Sousa received a proposal from Internacional – another great club in Brazilian football still without a coach for 2022. Initially, the proposal with the current coach of Poland is for a two-year contract.

Colorado is also moving towards field signings. The team has right-back Fabricio Bustos, from Independiente, as one of its priorities.

Paulo Sousa, Poland national team coach — Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Athletico makes decisions, but there are others ahead

It is now set. Executive director Paulo Autuori and coach Alberto Valentim will stay at Athletico in 2022. The two are already working on planning for the next season and have decisions to make – initially with the three players whose contracts expire at the end of the year, one of them the owner Nikão.

Hurricane is also eyeing reinforcements to be announced. The club strengthens ties with attacking midfielder Marlos, formerly of Shaktar Donetsk.

Alberto Valentim and Paulo Autuori remain at Athletico — Photo: Photos: Athletico

Following its philosophy of betting on young talents, Bragantino agreed to buy midfielder Eric Ramires from Bahia. The team from São Paulo paid R$ 12 million for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Eric Ramires – Independiente Del Valle x Bragantino — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Since terminating his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, last week, Aloísio “Boi Bandido” has received several polls from Brazilian clubs for the next season. All from Serie A. But, at least at first, the player doesn’t want to leave the Asian country – despite having listed his favorite teams for when he returns to Brazil.

Aloísio "Boi Bandido" — Photo: Personal archive

Acronym feared by many Brazilian clubs, the CNRD, from the National Dispute Resolution Chamber, has now punished Goiás, which cannot register players for six months. The reason: debt involving striker Michael, now at Flamengo.

Michael, then Goiás forward — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues / Goiás EC

Renovation with top scorer

Cuiabá defined the permanence of its top scorer for the next season. The Dourado board agreed to renew the contract with center forward Elton for another year.

Elton celebrates Cuiabá's goal against Fortaleza — Photo: AssCom Dourado

Fernando Miguel leaves Atlético-GO

The goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who belongs to Vasco, is leaving Atlético-GO. Dragão didn’t come to terms with a 36-year-old player, who claims to have a better proposal from another club (not revealed).

Fernando Miguel, Atlético-GO goalkeeper — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG

