Rafinha in São Paulo is also a smokescreen

São Paulo announced yesterday (20) the arrival of right-back Rafinha, the club’s first major reinforcement for the 2022 season, to occupy a position that was lacking in the tricolor squad, having the experience of passages at clubs such as Bayern Munich, like Flamengo in 2019, but also part of the Grêmio team that was relegated to Serie B.

At the UOL News Sport, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the arrival of Rafinha at this time, a big name, also somehow serves as an answer for the fans who didn’t like the club’s political movements in recent days, with the reform of the statute and the reelection permission for the club. President Julio Casares.

“I see this hiring very quickly as well as an attempt by the directors of São Paulo to satisfy the fans after all the complaint due to the change in the statute, which allows, among other things, the re-election of Julio Casares as president”, he says Mauro Cezar.

“You quickly hire a famous player to try to calm down, it also serves as a smokescreen, I don’t think it’s just a hiring thinking about the football team, it has another effect that certainly crosses people’s minds,” he adds. .

In the technical aspect, Mauro says that the environment Rafinha will have in São Paulo can make all the difference, noting that he did well at Flamengo in 2019, which had a very strong team, but participated in Grêmio’s bad season and today he is 36 years old, and he was 33 in the rubro-negro team led by Jorge Jesus.

“It is necessary to understand the following first, Rafinha is already a veteran player, he had his best moment in Brazil, returning from Europe, in 2019, until the beginning of 2020, but playing for a very strong team, the best team in the Brazilian football in recent years and then in a disjointed Grêmio it also obviously made no difference,” says the journalist.

“It will depend a lot on the team, on São Paulo being a well-assembled team and also on the physical issue, a player at this age can even have a good performance, be able to play all the matches, but there is always a question,” he concludes.