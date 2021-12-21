Ravi is accused by his mother-in-law of raping a child; see summary· TV news

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will be accused of raping a child in Um Lugar ao Sol. Inacia (Yara de Novaes), the boy’s mother-in-law, will say that he molested Mimi (Maithê Rodrigues) and will threaten to report him to the police in the soap opera at 9 am Globe. However, Joy (Lara Tremouroux), will face her mother and show that the accusation against her husband, who already lives a real ordeal, is not true.

In scenes scheduled to air this Monday (20) , Mimi will look for her sister and Ravi. She will say that her stepfather is an abuser and ask to stay with them for a while. Later, the girl will pee on the mattress she will be sleeping on.

At that moment, Christian’s friend (Cauã Reymond) will give the girl some Joy’s clothes and let her sleep between him and little Francisco, the couple’s baby son. The next day, Inacia will appear at her daughter’s house. Upon catching the situation, she will accuse her son-in-law of having molested the little girl.

“While you were away, the girl was there, taking your place, wearing your clothes, sleeping with him, in the double bed,” the woman will shoot, who will also say she will report Ravi to the police.

However, the character of Lara Tremouroux will defend her husband and fight her mother. “Don’t even waste your time trying to explain, that this one can’t see an inch in front of her face. Now, if Valdir’s pervert [Roberto Alencar] wants to get involved in accusing innocent, I’m not going to let it go. I’m going to the police station now to tell the hell that this bastard put Mimi and me through,” stresses the graffiti artist, attacking her mother with another accusation.

Later, Joy will also calm Ravi, who was once heavily humiliated in the plot. “I can be rude, I kick my ass, but I’m not stupid. And I’m aware of the man you are, incapable of harming anyone, least of all Mimi. I spoke to my mother and now she will have to swallow: Mimi is coming to live with us”, the graffiti artist will emphasize.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

