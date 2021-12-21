Ravi is unfairly accused of pedophilia and public revolts with “Um Lugar ao Sol”

Ravi was wrongfully accused (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

It’s not easy to just see the villains of “A Place in the Sun” getting along well. The episode this Monday (20) revolted the public after Ravi (Juan Paiva) was accused of pedophilia unjustly. How long will the good guys suffer in Lícia Manzo’s plot? Internet users are already losing patience…

Ravi (Juan Paiva) was the hero of the episode, but in order not to lose the habit, he only got bad on stage. It all started with him saving Joy’s sister (Lara Tremouroux) from her abusive stepfather. Brave, the boy even threatened the criminal with a knife and promised to take care of the child so that nothing bad happened.

To protect herself, the girl slept at Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) house and ended up wetting the bed. With the mattress wet, she changed into one of her sister’s clothes and asked to share a bed with the young man. Angry, the girl’s mother appeared at the house of Christian’s friend (Cauã Reymond) and misinterpreted everything.

The woman thought that Ravi (Juan Paiva) abused her daughter and asked his partner, who already hated the young man, to report it to the police. The episode ended with the honest guy being accused of pedophilia!

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Ravi has responded to the process being innocent. At the beginning of the telenovela, he was accused of stealing a cell phone when, in fact, he was trying to return the lost device to its owner. The character was arrested for the crime he did not commit and only got out of prison with the help of Christian (Cauã Reymond), who got involved with drug dealers to pay bail.

On social networks, the revolt was not small. Perhaps, what has been bothering the public is this approach to reality. See some reactions.