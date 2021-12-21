Releases of the week on Netflix; check list with 19 new titles

Among the titles, the premiere of the second season of “Emily in Paris” is planned. Check out this week’s releases on Netflix.

The third week of December starts with almost 20 new titles in the Netflix streaming platform catalog. There are series, films and documentaries that promise to shake up the week of those looking to marathon with good releases. Among the titles, the premiere of the second season of “Emily in Paris” is planned.

There is also a lot of anticipation for the release of the movie “No Look Up”, which has a strong cast formed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, among others. The film should enter the catalog next Friday (24). Check out all the releases announced by Netflix for this week below.

December 20th (Monday)

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar;

Killer Predators.

December 21st (Tuesday)

Una Novidad no tan padre;

Jim Gaffigan: The King of Comedy.

December 22 (Wednesday)

Emily in Paris (Season 2);

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw;

Second War in Color: Road to Victory;

Badanamu Pop.

December 23 (Thursday)

Elite Short Stories: Patrick.

December 24th (Friday)

Don’t Look Up;

Victoria and Mystery;

The Sea of ​​Tranquility;

Everything But Christmas;

Super Murali;

Stand By Me Doraemon;

Stand By Me Doraemon 2;

Mom only has Duas: Season 2.

December 25th (Saturday)