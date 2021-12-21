Remo seeks nine signings and renewals with midfielder and striker underway | rowing

Remo’s board is looking for some pieces on the market and trying to close a large part of the cast by December 31st. The leadership of Leão Azul wants to have a significant number of athletes to start the work, already in the Azulina re-presentation scheduled for the first week of January, under the command of coach Paulo Bonamigo.

Remo seeks the signings of nine players in the market. The soccer executive Nei Pandolfo and the soccer coordinator João Galvão, together with the analysis and performance department and the coach Bonamigo, seek solutions for some gaps in the remaining squad. But according to O Liberal’s calculation, Remo wants to finish 2021 with a right-back, two left-backs, two defenders, three players who play the extreme role, as well as a shirt 9.

Some players are already with situations well underway, however, the “law of silence” rules in Baenão. Two renovations are almost completed, this is the scenario of midfielder Felipe Gedoz and also of striker Neto Pessoa. Remo made a “task force” to remove the player from the Uruguayan National and that weighs on him to stay, in addition to the arrival of Paulo Bonamigo, but the player has received proposals from other clubs and can leave and return to Serie C, is one of the possibilities. Neto Pessoa ended the season on a high, he was the team’s top scorer and won recognition from the fans. Even though he received proposals from other associations, he signaled positively. The remista board awaits answers later this week.