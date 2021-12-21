Renata Vasconcellos has a set date for her return to Jornal Nacional; know when

Renata Vasconcellos have a date to return to National Newspaper. After almost two weeks away from the Globe, William Bonner’s colleague had her return scheduled to take place this Monday (20).

In recent weeks, Renata stayed away from the bench of the main news program in the country. Her last appearance took place on December 7th. Since the 8th of the month, she has been replaced by Ana Luíza Guimarães, owner of RJ2, Globo’s local newscast in Rio de Janeiro.

Return to Jornal Nacional

After the unexpected absence, the journalist announced that she is back. Through her Instagram profile, she announced that her return to Jornal Nacional will take place on Monday. In the publication, she even took the opportunity to share some of her images.

“A little bit of self-referential images just to say that I’m back tomorrow!

Thank you for the immense affection!”, wrote Renata in the caption of the post this Sunday night (19).

JN anchor co-worker Maju Coutinho celebrated the novelty. “Live!”, celebrated the presenter of Fantástico, who left praise for her friend: “Competent, beautiful and partner”.

In the post, Renata received the affection of the fans, who celebrated the news of her return to Jornal Nacional. “Yay! JN is not the same without you!”, commented a follower. “How good I was missing you”, stated another. “Whoa! Wonderful! Reference for style, good taste, elegance and competence!”, praised a third.

What happened to Renata Vasconcellos?

The absence of the journalist alongside William Bonner drew attention in recent weeks. After JN’s sudden disappearance, she explained herself only last week, when she appeared on social media.

In a publication on Instagram, Renata indicated that her absence from Globo happened because of a health problem and said he was resting. “Waiting for a few days… But attentive, serene and vigilant! Good week!“she said at the time.

Fans missed seeing the journalist on Jornal Nacional and sent messages of affection. “I miss seeing you at JN”, said an internet user. “Better Re, take care of yourself!”, wished for another. “Improvements! He takes care of himself. We are waiting for you. See you soon”, stated a third.

At the time, the entertain he contacted Globo through its advisory to find out if Renata Vasconcellos had a forecast of returning to Jornal Nacional. The broadcaster’s communications department confirmed that the journalist was on medical leave and guaranteed that she “returns to JN’s bench in the next few days”. But there was still no date, which is now confirmed for this Monday.

