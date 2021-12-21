Renato reappears and fights Christian for Lara’s love · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be moved by the proximity of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will have a bloody dream with the brothers in Um Lugar ao Sol. In the nightmare, the rich twin will declare himself to the cook and fight with the ex- driver with an iron bar in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will be awakened by pebbles being thrown at her window. She will get up and see Renato and Christian together in the street looking at her.

“I needed to see you. I know I shouldn’t, I couldn’t, I can’t. But I don’t think about anything anymore… I think I’ve fallen in love with you”, will say Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).

When he’s about to kiss Lara, the playboy will be pulled over by Christian, who will punch him and make him bleed. “For God’s sake, what is this?”, the girl will ask, frightened. Renato will react to the attack, and the two will punch.

“Renato, don’t do that! People, please stop”, the young woman will ask, desperate. A while later, the rich twin will find an iron bar and try to hit Christian.

“For God’s sake! No,” the cook will beg in tears. At this moment, Lara will wake up next to Mateus (Danton Mello) and realize that everything will have been nothing but a nightmare.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

