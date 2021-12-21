Residents of the Pride of Madeira receive health action this Tuesday (21) – Portal de Rondônia

Bring vaccination and medical care to the population of the capital of Rondônia, this is the proposal of the Porto Velho City Hall, which has intensified services and decentralized care, as is the case with the health action that takes place next Tuesday (21 ), from 9 am to 5 pm, at the residential Pride do Madeira, one of the most populous in the city, with around 16 thousand inhabitants.

According to the Municipal Health Department (Semusa), among the services offered to residents of the region are vaccines against influenza (H1N1), for the general public, including children, and against covid-19; updating the vaccination card for people over 18 years of age, specialized medical care for women, guidance and family planning, scheduling for IUD placement, tubal ligation and vasectomy; and rapid tests for covid-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

According to the assistant secretary of Semusa, Marilene Penati, prior registration is not necessary to receive assistance. “People interested in the health services that will be offered in this action, do not need to register or make an appointment, they just have to appear at the service location with documents in hand”.

Marilene also informs that only in the case of IUD placement, tubal ligation and vasectomy will be scheduled, as they are performed at the Mãe Esperança Municipal Maternity Hospital.

COVID-19

During the action, the 1st and 2nd dose vaccines will be made available to the public from 12 years old, and 3rd dose for people over 18.

To receive the 2nd dose it is necessary to comply with the 28-day interval, and for the 3rd application the interval is 120 days.

“It is important to remember that the influenza vaccine can be taken at the same time as the covid-19 vaccine. So it’s important to take advantage of this moment and protect yourself against these diseases”, concluded Marilene Penati.

Source: Porto Velho City Hall