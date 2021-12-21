Residents of the Subaé neighborhood get up early in line to buy cooking gas for R$50 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/20/2021 08:10.

You are entitled to gas at a discount, the first 100 people.

Residents of the Subaé neighborhood, in Feira de Santana, arrived early at Rua Pax, to guarantee the purchase of cooking gas for the price of R$ 50. The Sindipetro Bahia promotion, which has been carrying out this action for three years, aims to draw attention to Petrobras’ pricing policy. The first 100 people who arrive at the venue this Monday (20) are entitled to discounted gas.

Mason Marcelo Silva was one of the first in line. He arrived at 1:00 in the morning. “I’m one of the first, I arrived at dawn to guarantee the cylinder. Things are difficult and it is not every day that we find gas for a price like this”, declared the resident of the neighborhood.

Also resident of the place, Emi Santos, arrived at 2 am. “I took a nap in line to secure the spot,” he said.

This is the third action in Feira de Santana, carried out in different neighborhoods, as highlighted by the communication director of Sindipetro, Radiovaldo Costa.

“This is the last action we are taking this year. A lot more than 100 people arrived here, but unfortunately this is the number that we can make available, seeking to serve different neighborhoods in the city. We consider Subaé an important neighborhood, we had already contemplated other neighborhoods in the city, here there are people with difficulties. We mobilize the local leadership, it is very organized, and for us this is very important. There is no confusion whatsoever, even with excessive demand. It was calm here, there has already been confusion in other locations, in other cities”, said Radiovaldo to Acorda Cidade.

He explained that the other part of the gas value is subsidized by the union.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade