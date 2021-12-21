Result of Federal Lottery 5623 on Saturday (12/18/21)

The biggest prize of the Federal lottery contest 5623 is estimated at R$ 500 thousand

The draw for the result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery, contest 5623, will take place from 7:00 pm (GMT) on Saturday, December 18th. The highest prize is estimated at R$500 thousand, while the lowest is R$18.3 thousand.

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the Federal Lottery 5623 and the prize of each one:

10118 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

12148 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

43499 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

46306 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

36650 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Lottery Results of Saturday 5623

In this modality of the federal lottery, five main prizes are paid per drawing. Players can win the following amounts in the regular contests: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.

How do you know if the Federal ticket has won?

The player holding the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five drawings of the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5623 wins one of the main prizes. But for those who aren’t that lucky, you can still win if you get it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal award?

The prize of the result of the Federal lottery contest 5623 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. But if the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.

