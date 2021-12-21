Return of Jorge Jesus, turnaround by goalkeeper, gringo side in crosshairs and message from Arão: Flamengo’s last

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

The 2021 season is officially over for Flamengo on the pitch, but behind the scenes the excitement has been intense in recent days, mainly to define the new commander, a situation that will dictate the pace and planning for next year. Check out everything that was news from the Gávea team today.

Jorge Jesus surprises with his posture about a possible return to Flamengo

Jorge Jesus’ return to Flamengo continues to be quoted. Even with the red-black team speculating and interviewing other commanders, the name of the “Mister” was not left aside, which leaves the Rio team “hostage”. According to information from the newspaper “Record”, the coach took a surprising decision not to have a direct meeting with the leaders of Flamengo, thus prioritizing a “fix” at Benfica.

However, in a quick interview with CMTV, the vice-president of Fla, Marcos Braz revealed that he will have a coffee with Jesus soon, but he didn’t bring details, and even needled the Encarnados.

Flamengo starts talks to renew with César for 2022; know more

If it wasn’t part of Flamengo’s plans before, goalkeeper César can remain in the team for the next season, with the possibility of the link being extended until December 2022. One of the oldest players in the squad, the player has a contract until April and already they can settle a pre-contract with any other team, but in this scenario they have chances to continue at Gávea’s club.

Five Serie A clubs want Bustos, from Independiente; see the names

Flamengo is one of the teams that expresses interest in hiring the side Bustos, from Independiente. The player has an indefinite future at the Argentine club, and arouses the red-black’s attention. However, the Rio team will have strong competition. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Bustos is also in the crosshairs of Palmeiras, Santos, Internacional and Fortaleza.

Willian Arão receives an award, talks about the future at Flamengo and sends a message

Winner of the award for best first defensive midfielder in Brasileirão during the Round Table Trophy, on TV Gazeta, Willian Arão projected a victorious season with Flamengo’s shirt for 2022, and sent his message.

“I imagine a year of conquests, victories, happiness, raising cups, fighting for all the competitions Flamengo disputes. That’s what Flamengo asks for, it’s my wish. We will do everything to achieve it”, he commented.

On the way to Flamengo? Portuguese technician is fired and goes free on the market

Considered one of the candidates to take over Flamengo, coach Vitor Pereira was fired from Fenerbahçe, in Turkey. The commander had already been under pressure because of the poor results, and ended up not withstanding the pressure, thus becoming available on the market, with a clear path to Rio de Janeiro’s rubro-negro.

