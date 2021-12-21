Rico tells the true meaning of ‘silence wins’; check out · TV news

Champion of A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades stole the show throughout the season with the catchphrase “calada wins”. This Monday (20), however, he decided to tell the true meaning of the expression: a kind of synonym for “wait for me”.

“When the people in the house started to vote for me, I had the power of the lamp in my hand and I could put my votes in someone else. A Dri [Adriane Galisteu] asked: ‘Hey Rico, did you expect that vote?’ [Respondi:] ‘Calada wins’. I will be silent that, in the end, I will win! The ‘silent wins’ is a ‘wait for me, you don’t lose by waiting'”, said Melquiades.

In an interview with Link Podcast, the ex-MTV also explained the origin of the catchphrase: “I was in Rio de Janeiro, at a party with Álvaro’s friends [influenciador digital e melhor amigo de Rico], then a girl said: ‘Calada wins’. I thought and saw that this is true, when we are in a corner and remain silent, we win”.

With the prize of R$ 1.5 million, the new millionaire in the country warned that he does not intend to take enemies from the reality show, but he pondered: “These are people I don’t want to be friends with. I’m like that. One thing I’m not is polite, however, I prefer to say: ‘Good morning, good afternoon, okay?’, that’s all”.

In the digital attraction of Record, the winner of the reality show also confessed that he regrets having fought with Mileide Mihaile at the beginning of the season. “After a month, I started to see that I was having the wrong view of her game, of her character. She is a very sensible, right, fair woman. She doesn’t have to be an explosive person to be fair,” he reported.

Check out the interview with Rico Melquiades, starting at 21 minutes:

