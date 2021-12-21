Rio and São Paulo have the ten most expensive square meter neighborhoods in the country

The cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo concentrate the ten most expensive neighborhoods to buy a property in the country. Each of the cities has five of the locations with the most expensive square meter, according to a survey by DataZAP+, a real estate intelligence company belonging to the Zap group, with data from October 2021.

The neighborhood with the most expensive square meter in Brazil is Leblon: R$ 21,612.19, followed by Vila Nova Conceição, in São Paulo, with R$ 20,569.77.

According to economist Pedro Tenório, from DataZAP+, the real estate market peaked in June this year, when the level of residential credit granted to individuals reached a peak.

Since then, there has been a deceleration in the price due to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, “mainly due to the increase in the Selic and the expectation of additional increases in interest rates on real estate financing”, he explained.

In the ranking of the most expensive neighborhoods, in the case of Rio de Janeiro, there are also the neighborhoods of Ipanema, Vidigal, Lagoa and Jardim Botânico. In São Paulo, there are also Jardim Paulistano, Cidade Jardim, Vila Olímpia and Ibirapuera.

Outside the Rio-São Paulo axis

The neighborhood of Campeche, in the south of the island of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina, stands out in terms of real estate valuation outside the Rio-São Paulo axis. Currently, the beach neighborhood has a square meter of R$13,083.35 for sale.

“With the pandemic, less dense localities, with a nature close to urban infrastructure, have increased in value. The phenomenon is common in upscale neighborhoods in coastal capitals and fits in the case of Campeche, despite the rustic charm of the neighborhood”, highlighted Tenório.

Some neighborhoods had a sharp appreciation from January this year to October. Vila Olímpia, in the south of São Paulo, which today occupies the seventh position, was previously in 12th. The Jardim Botânico neighborhood, on the south side of Rio, was ranked 13th and is now ranked 10th.

The neighborhood of Cidade Jardim, in the south of the capital of São Paulo, left the position of the most expensive square meter in the country, in January, to occupy fifth place in the last survey, having dropped 25.5% in the price of the property. It was the most negative variation on the list. It went from BRL 22,773.45 to BRL 16,955.21 per square meter.

Discover the most sustainable buildings in the world, according to COP26