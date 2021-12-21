Rio and São Paulo have the ten most expensive square meter neighborhoods in the country

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Rio and São Paulo have the ten most expensive square meter neighborhoods in the country 5 Views

The cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo concentrate the ten most expensive neighborhoods to buy a property in the country. Each of the cities has five of the locations with the most expensive square meter, according to a survey by DataZAP+, a real estate intelligence company belonging to the Zap group, with data from October 2021.

The neighborhood with the most expensive square meter in Brazil is Leblon: R$ 21,612.19, followed by Vila Nova Conceição, in São Paulo, with R$ 20,569.77.

According to economist Pedro Tenório, from DataZAP+, the real estate market peaked in June this year, when the level of residential credit granted to individuals reached a peak.

Since then, there has been a deceleration in the price due to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, “mainly due to the increase in the Selic and the expectation of additional increases in interest rates on real estate financing”, he explained.

In the ranking of the most expensive neighborhoods, in the case of Rio de Janeiro, there are also the neighborhoods of Ipanema, Vidigal, Lagoa and Jardim Botânico. In São Paulo, there are also Jardim Paulistano, Cidade Jardim, Vila Olímpia and Ibirapuera.

Outside the Rio-São Paulo axis

The neighborhood of Campeche, in the south of the island of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina, stands out in terms of real estate valuation outside the Rio-São Paulo axis. Currently, the beach neighborhood has a square meter of R$13,083.35 for sale.

“With the pandemic, less dense localities, with a nature close to urban infrastructure, have increased in value. The phenomenon is common in upscale neighborhoods in coastal capitals and fits in the case of Campeche, despite the rustic charm of the neighborhood”, highlighted Tenório.

Some neighborhoods had a sharp appreciation from January this year to October. Vila Olímpia, in the south of São Paulo, which today occupies the seventh position, was previously in 12th. The Jardim Botânico neighborhood, on the south side of Rio, was ranked 13th and is now ranked 10th.

The neighborhood of Cidade Jardim, in the south of the capital of São Paulo, left the position of the most expensive square meter in the country, in January, to occupy fifth place in the last survey, having dropped 25.5% in the price of the property. It was the most negative variation on the list. It went from BRL 22,773.45 to BRL 16,955.21 per square meter.

Discover the most sustainable buildings in the world, according to COP26

  • 1 in 7

    The houses in the project called Tacla, in Italy, can be built by printers in about 200 hours, consuming an average of 6 kW of energy. It only takes a two-person team to put such a house upright, and the waste can be almost completely eliminated

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Iago Corazza

  • two in 7

    The Heart of School helped facilitate the use of bamboo in buildings in Bali, Indonesia. In addition to 400 primary school students, the school welcomes architects, designers, engineers, environmental advocates and enthusiasts interested in learning to build with bamboo

    Credit: World Economic Forum/disclosure

  • 3 in 7

    The University of East Anglia building in the UK is constructed from locally sourced pine beams, 70% of the cement has been replaced by a by-product of the steel industry, reducing carbon, and the concrete mix uses recycled local sand.

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Dennis Gilbert

  • 4 in 7

    The Woodside Building at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has technology to achieve zero carbon by 2030. The thermal capacity of the glass and the mechanical ventilation of the building are able to reduce energy use. In addition, water reuse and solar energy production are other highlights

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Michael Kai

  • 5 in 7

    The Powerhouse, which is located in Trondheim, Norway, generates more renewable energy during its operational phase than was used during the construction phase. The building was also built without using fossil fuel (no direct carbon emissions)

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Ivar Kvaal

  • 6 in 7

    The Sara Cultural Center in Sweden is one of the tallest wooden buildings in the world and is constructed using material taken from sustainably managed forests located 200 km from the site, with the wood being processed 50 km from the construction site , which reduced the need for transport and the emission of gases throughout the entire chain

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Patrick Degerman

  • 7 in 7

    The urban ecovillage of the Instituto Favela da Paz, in São Paulo, has homemade technologies such as biodigesters, which transform organic waste into cooking gas, which is delivered to the community. The building also has solar water heating and provides hot water for those who cannot afford an electric shower.

    Credit: World Economic Forum/Favela da Paz Institute

“Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are the cities that generate the most mass of income and opportunities, in addition to concentrating a complex structure of commerce and services. The pandemic, however, seems to have shaken the usual ranking of neighborhoods in São Paulo”, assesses the DataZAP+ economist.

Tenório also highlights that a portion of neighborhoods with more expensive square meters was directly associated with proximity to high-income shopping centers in the city. “The home office, together with greater importance given to contact with nature, made room for these movements”, he said.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Stocks with the biggest falls on Tuesday – Money Times

The day is a partial recovery of the main stock index. (Image: geralt/Pixabay) THE espadrilles …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved