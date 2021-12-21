Roberto Carlos brings Ivete and Sandy the Christmas special in which he sings ‘Outra Vez’ on TV – 12/20/2021 – Ilustrada

After a year in which there was no unpublished special by Roberto Carlos, fans of the king of MPB will be able to return to the old habit that has been going on since 1974. Since that year, there was no program only last year —due to Covid-19— and in 1999 because of the illness of his wife, Maria Rita.

Will there be news in this Wednesday’s special, after Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera? Yes, but there seems to be only one – the lack of public, a necessary condition in this pandemic. Program name? “Reunion.” Guests? Ten. Songs featured? List not disclosed.

Among the songs, perhaps the most anticipated is “Outra Vez”, one of the greatest classics of her career, written by composer Isolda Bourdot and recorded for the excellent 1977 album.

On the 10th of this month, the king released a new version of this song on streaming platforms, with some changes in the way of singing. The song is on the soundtrack of the nine o’clock soap opera, “Um Lugar ao Sol”, alongside “A Cor do Amor”, in which she performs a duet with Liah Soares. The duo also recorded this one for this Wednesday’s special.

Interestingly, “Outra Vez” is also the name of the new book by Paulo Cesar de Araújo, released on the 15th of this month. Araújo is the same person who wrote “Roberto Carlos in Details”, from 2006, which was eventually censored by Roberto Carlos, was removed from the stores and caused the process that released the biographies without the need for authorization in the country.

This time, the biography —which will have a second volume—is not chronological. Use 50 songs to delve into the singer’s life. Upon learning of the artist’s re-recording of “Outra Vez”, Araújo joked. “Now Roberto is doing unauthorized advertising of my book,” he said.

Boninho, one of the program’s directors, recently stated that “he sang ‘Again’ and the whole studio cried.” “It’s a show unlike anything he’s done,” he promised.

But different how? According to artistic director LP Simonetti, “the special will be one of celebration and emotion with the reunions”. “Everyone was on the same wavelength, thrilled to be together. I am always impressed by the impact Roberto makes, not only with his audience, but with the artists when they go on stage. In this sense, the reunion is very current.”

And, without an audience, Simonetti rejects the idea that this year’s program could look like a live, so common during the pandemic. “It’s all different from a live. We have a great set, lighting, costumes, graphic arts produced for a great show and to delight the home audience with a super production. Not to mention the presence of great names in Brazilian music on stage for this one reunion,” he stated.

Other guests are the band Jota Quest, his friends Erasmo Carlos and Wanderléia, Fafá de Belém, the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo and the couple Sandy and Lucas Lima.

In an interview, drummer Dedé Marquez recalled some of the songs recorded. “Details”, “Beyond the Horizon”, “Outburst”, “The Songs That You Made for Me” and his favorite, “How Great is My Love for You”.

The drummer was part of RC3 when Roberto Carlos’ band, in the early 1960s, had only three members. And he was a member of RC4, RC5, RC7 and RC9, which “kept number nine in the name even after more musicians joined”. “Today we are 14, in addition to maestro Eduardo Lages and three backing vocals.”

But, even before the band, Marquez already accompanied Roberto, when he was still playing alone. “I met him when he was dating my girlfriend’s sister, in 1962. When my father was sleeping, I would sneak his car, a 1940 Packard, old man, and take Roberto to sing in circuses or on the radios in Rio to ask the disc-jockeys who played one of his songs. That was 60 years ago. It was lucky,” concludes the drummer.