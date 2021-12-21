Roberto Jefferson says, in a letter written in prison, that he intends to run for the Senate in 2022

BRASILIA — In a handwritten letter inside the Bangu prison complex, ousted PTB president Roberto Jefferson told an ally that he plans to run for the Senate in the 2022 elections. In the note, Jefferson said that his candidacy ” would give a strong help” to Bolsonaro.

In a text addressed to “José Carlos”, a friend, Jefferson talks about the plan. “I intend to run for the Senate next year. It would give a strong help to Bolsonaro as a brake on the STF. You would come as my alternate,” he wrote.

The former deputy, however, made a reservation. ”If they push my incarceration until the elections, I will need to change the project”.

The letter was sent last Thursday. The former deputy also said that the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, “is betting that I will not be a candidate for anything”. President Jair Bolsonaro joined the party in November after two years without having a party to call his own.

Letter written by hand by the president removed from the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, inside the penitentiary complex of Bangu Photo: Archive

The target of an investigation that investigates the actions of a digital militia, the former deputy has been imprisoned since August by order of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes. In the letter, Roberto Jefferson called the magistrate ”Xandão” and stated that Moraes and Valdemar have a relationship with former minister José Dirceu (PT).

”Xandão and Valdemar have Zé Dirceu as a friend and consultant. The thing is coming around”, he declared.

The former deputy was also concerned about the decision of the assistant attorney general of the Republic Lindôra Maria Araújo. Last week, Lindôra sent an opinion to the STF defending the maintenance of the prison due to Jefferson’s behavior.

”Lindora, changing all of her positions, expressed herself for the continuity of my preventive detention”,

Days later, the STF maintained the preventive detention of the president removed from the PTB, after the defense asked for the repeal of the measure or his move to the domiciliary regime.

According to Moraes’ decision, there is still a need to keep Roberto Jefferson imprisoned because he understands that the measure is “necessary and essential to guarantee public order and criminal instruction.”