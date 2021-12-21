Ronaldo Fenômeno’s trusted man, Paulo André is a strong name to assume a role in Cruzeiro’s football team | cruise

Former defender Paulo André is a strong name to have an official position in Cruzeiro football, after the purchase of SAF by Ronaldo Fenômeno. The former athlete is the trusted name of the “Owner of the Cruise” and has a good chance of becoming a member of Fox’s governing body in 2022.

Paulo André is a friend of Ronaldo Fenômeno, with whom he played at Corinthians and with whom he spent the last few days in São Paulo, at the event organized by the player. The former defender occupies the position of “director of sports strategy” at Valladolid since the middle of the year. The information was initially published by the portal God give me and confirmed by ge.

At Valladolid, Paulo André became responsible for working directly with football, hiring players, contacts in the field and observing athletes.

Paulo André had his first experience as a manager at Athletico, in 2019, shortly after retiring from the pitch. He stayed with the club until October 2020, when Athletico began a total makeover of the entire football department.

He was a Cruzeiro player in 2015, the year in which the club reformed the squad after winning the four-time title of the Brazilian Nationals. The then defender played 31 matches during the season, but lost space with the arrival of Mano Menezes, moving to Athletico-PR.

Luxa and Mattos remain?

Vanderlei Luxemburgo recently renewed his contract with Cruzeiro and is planning for 2022. Fox’s initial plans with Ronaldo they go through his permanence and the use of Alexandre Mattos, not yet official, but who has been helping with the hiring and formation of the cast.

However, Ronaldo will still hammer out the future of football. The expectation is that, by the beginning of next week, everything will be settled, with the formation of the football working group, with the arrival of trusted names in Ronaldo Fenômeno.