Ronaldo’s right-hand man, Paulo André can command Cruzeiro’s football

Cruzeiro should have a new strongman in football, in addition to the arrival of Alexandre Mattos. It is the former defender Paulo André. Ronaldo’s right-hand man at Valladolid, in Spain, the former athlete who became manager in 2019 at Athletico-PR, after retiring, is one of the names Ronaldo has to reach the club in charge of football.

Paulo André has been Ronaldo’s friend since Corinthians. The two were together in the last few days in São Paulo, at an event organized by the player. The former defender occupies the position of “director of sports strategy” at Valladolid since the middle of the year. The information was initially published by the portal Deus me Dibre.

In addition to sports management, Paulo André knows the backstage of Toca da Raposa. He was a player at the club in 2015, after winning the 2014 Brazilian Nationals by the club. In the reformulation of the cast, the defender arrived at Fox.

