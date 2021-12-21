Rooster votes 2022 budget on Tuesday; forecast of over R$800 million in revenue

The football season has come to an end for Atlético, but, behind the scenes, the board is still working, projecting the year 2022. This Tuesday (21), from 6 pm, the club’s deliberative council will deliberate the budget for next season. With an optimistic view of the year, Galo forecasts a total net income of more than R$800 million.

After a successful year with three titles for the professional men’s team (Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil), expectations for the next season only increased. The forecast is for a total net revenue of more than R$800 million in 2022.

With rights to broadcast games and competition awards, Galo expects to receive in 2022 the amount of R$163 million, in addition to R$140 million in player sales and R$53 million in box office revenue. The Galo na Veia partner program also appears in the revenue and the estimate is to receive R$30 million.

The club’s expenses are also part of the budget for 2022. Atlético’s debts, a much debated topic in 2021, the year in which the amount exceeded R$1 billion, are highlighted in the forecast. The club plans to pay R$116 million in debt with other clubs. Regarding Galo’s expenses, the forecast for hiring is lower compared to last year. From R$60 million it dropped to R$40 million.

