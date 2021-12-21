Royal Enfield calls recall for electronics center update – Prisma

Yadunandan Singh
2021-12-21

Royal Enfield invites all owners of the Meteor 350 (newly launched in the country), Himalayan 411, Interceptor and Continental GT 650 models for an update of the ECU software (module that controls the electronic injection of the motorcycle). The brand did not inform if there is a failure detected in the fuel reading or which models are part of the call.

Consumers must contact an authorized dealership to schedule a time where the update will be made at no cost to the consumer.

Royal Enfield has been standing out in the two-wheel scenario across the country. Today the brand sells four models on the national market. The best seller is Meteor 350, which in December alone has accumulated more than 2,000 units delivered, positioning Royal Enfield as one of the top five brands in the country.

Royoal Enfield started its trajectory in the domestic market in 2017 and has been renewing the range of models by reaching 19 dealerships in 13 states, five of which are in São Paulo alone. The brand has already admitted to studying the installation of a factory in the country and may launch two more average displacement models throughout 2022. The brand’s call center in the country: 0800-770-0208.

