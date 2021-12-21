Rui Faria is the youngest Portuguese coach to pass Flamengo – 12/21/2021

Rui Faria, former assistant of José Mourinho for 17 years, is the new Portuguese coach to refuse Flamengo’s invitation. This column had reported the contact of a club representative, made last Saturday. Yesterday (Monday), Faria declined the invitation. He prefers to wait for a better opportunity at a European club – the coach’s children live and study in London.

According to the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, Rui Faria had already been contacted by Flamengo last year, after the departure of Domenec Torrent, before hiring Rogério Ceni. It would, therefore, be the second refusal.

Paulo Fonseca, ex-Rome and Shakhtar, is another Portuguese coach who declined to continue the conversations. Jorge Jesus, the favorite of Flamengo and the fans, is not willing to resign from Benfica – he will possibly be free at the end of the season, as the club will also not renew the contract with the coach.

Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, who was one of the main candidates before the effective hiring of Dome and remains at the top of the list of red-black directors, has already said that he will only leave the club in northern Portugal if the Portuguese want to.

Thus, two weeks away from the re-presentation of the athletes and with the market heated up, Flamengo’s options are decreasing. Paulo Sousa, coach from Poland, is one who seems interested in taking over the Brazilian club and the most possible option at the moment. Vítor Pereira, another speculated name, was fired yesterday from Fenerbahce, in Turkey, and was free on the market.