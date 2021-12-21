s1mple ends 2021 as leader in 8 of 22 stats | DRAFT5

Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of the Counter-Strike. Proving itself to be a true record-breaking machine throughout its brilliant 2021, the Ukrainian has become synonymous with consistency this year.
His splendid performances, by the way, are converted into numbers, given the fact that s1mple will end the season as the leader in 8 of the 22 statistical items analyzed by the specialized website HLTV.org.
The 24-year-old athlete, by the way, is highlighted by his magnificent rating of 1.34 throughout the year, surpassing second-placed rival Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who has 1.29, with leftovers. The difference to third place, Dmitriy “sh1roSokolov, owner of 1.22, is even bigger.
Its impact rate is also impressive: a sonorous 1.42. In this regard, ZywOo again appears in second, with 1.37. The same line is followed in the rounds with more than one elimination: simple leads with 55.2%, while ZywOo takes silver with 52.6%.
See below all the statistical items in which s1mple is the leader:
Rating 2.0: 1.34
KD/Diff: +1255
ADR: 87.7
Damage difference per round: +19.8
Total slaughters: 4053
KPR: 0.87
Round with more than one kill: 55.2%
Impact rate: 1.42
Interestingly, s1mple still ends the season as the rating leader on 6 of the 7 maps of the current competitive rotation. The exception is borne by the Vertigo, remain Natus Vincere, map on which ZywOo closes the year as leader.