SAF Cruzeiro and Ronaldo full of vanity; understand

Ricardo Kertzman – State of Minas

posted on 12/20/2021 4:59 PM / updated on 12/20/2021 5:08 PM



Ronaldo has already launched a shirt for himself, and the club, in a humble position, submits to it – (credit: Sérgio Santos Rodrigues/Instagram)

If there is a lesson that the world champion Rooster of 2021 has to teach the CSA-MG (Sociedade Anónima Cruise) is that money, stars and structure are important, yes, it’s obvious, but without unity, cohesion and humility the harvest will be thin, otherwise deficient.

In fact, it was exactly the arrogance and arrogance of many managers – and a large part of the fans – that pushed the former CEC (Cruzeiro Esporte Clube) to the bottom of the B series, pinching the basement of the trapdoor – the C series of the Brazilian championship.

Even recently, an embarrassing episode illustrated the size of this never-ending vanity. The current president of Cruzeiro threatened to sue Minas Arena, even though he owed millions, and not even paying the current expenses of the games.

It’s like: ‘I owe, I don’t deny it, I pay when I can, and you pay for my games, even if I don’t have any obligations, and I’ll give you one more pipe, otherwise, if you don’t lend me Mineirão, I process you’.

RONALDO

The Phenomenon is a worldwide idol, born to the world through the surrogacy that was Cruzeiro for years. I wonder how much money the club did not make, to the delight of managers, managers and athletes, and to the sadness of its fans.

Ronaldo is influential and, without a doubt, today is much bigger than the current Cruzeiro. He even made this very clear in his interviews, remembering that the place where the club is located is unworthy and that he intends to put it back in the place it deserves.

As no major sports group or financial institution ventured to invest in Fox, it was left to accept the ex-striker’s minimal offer and believe in his potential. It was take it or leave it, and the alternative would be to ‘die’ at once.

However, even if Ronaldo is Ronaldo and Cruzeiro ‘is’ Cruzeiro, there are eight or nine million fans who are bigger than this convenient union. They do deserve to be highlighted, not the ‘businessman’ who promises to inject money and save the club.

VANITY

The CEC anthem will remain the same, and the CSA can and will certainly hear its fans sing it with ‘vanity’. But this feeling will not lead to anything, given the current situation. It’s time for vanity to give in to passion and, above all, to humility.

See the example of such 4 Rs, the Rooster’s patrons. And the president of the Club, Sergio Coelho. Nobody there seeks the spotlight or intends to be greater than the Institution and its fans. They leave the credits and laurels to whoever deserves it and that’s it.

It is just the opposite of what we saw in this first major action of Cruzeiro Novo (not to be confused with the successor of Cruzeiro, Cruzado Novo and Cruzado), where Ronaldo already launches a shirt for himself, and the club, in a humble position, submits to such.

Now, what did the Phenomenon to deserve such an honor? Injected millions into the club? Sponsored titles? Did you restructure the ‘Mother Joan house’ that became the Cruzeiro? The answer is no. But even so, it is gaining the spotlight and the usual self-promotion there.

FUTURE

As an athletic person, what I want is for the CSA to do as badly as the CEC. But I have brother-friends who don’t deserve to spend the rest of their lives without a football team to cheer on, so it bothers me what’s happening at the rival.

Ronaldo has to inject or get hundreds of millions of reais immediately, not 250 years from 2077. That’s it! And you have to hire an exceptional CEO, who puts together an executive board, who hires a brilliant coaching staff and good players.

And it has to disappear from TV cameras and radio microphones! Who has to shine are the professionals who will rebuild the club. The ‘fat guy’ will be properly remunerated, with a lot of money, if the project he has for Cruzeiro succeeds.

Imagine a Rooster shirt with the name Menin on the back!! It would undoubtedly be a sales success, but something like this would never take place in an Entity that does not live ‘full of vanity’ and has never bothered to be ‘a great champion’.