Salary allowance will increase in value in 2022; Understand the readjustment

Data from the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), used by the federal government to correct the minimum wage, point to a higher-than-expected readjustment. In the last 12 months, the accumulated percentage is 10.04%.

Read more: Abono PIS/Pasep: Check the requirements and find out if you will be able to withdraw the benefit in 2022

With this estimate, the forecast is that workers will receive from 2022 the national minimum of R$ 1,210.44. This is because, according to the legislation, the minimum wage must accompany inflation to avoid the loss of purchasing power by the worker.

The accumulated margin of inflation is not only changes in the minimum wage, but also in the value of benefits offered by the federal government, such as the PIS/Pasep salary allowance.

In 2022, the program will have the value readjusted to up to the maximum amount of the national floor. The forecast is that the Union’s coffers will have to disburse an amount of R$ 23 billion for next year’s payments.

Who can receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

Check out the list of conditions established for receiving the benefit below:

Have an average remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

The worker must have their information correctly transferred to the Annual Social Information List (Rais), which is the responsibility of the employer;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days during the base year.

What will the PIS/Pasep value be in 2022

Workers who worked with a formal contract in the year prior to the concession are entitled to a salary bonus.

The benefit has a maximum value of one minimum wage for those who have worked 12 months in a row. Whoever worked for less time should divide the total amount by the number of months worked.

See the table of values ​​below: