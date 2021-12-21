Salary bonus will be up to R$ 2,420 from January; Know who receives

Workers who were counting on the PIS/Pasep salary allowance This year they received the news that payments were postponed to 2022. The government’s objective was to raise funds to fund the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm).

The expectation now is that the release will take place from January of next year. The allowance is a right of workers who worked with a formal contract for a minimum period of 30 days in the base year, which in this case was 2020.

In addition to the deferred amount, citizens must also receive the allowance for the base year 2021. This means that, in 2022, the benefit can be deposited in double for all those who worked with a formal contract in the two base years mentioned (2020 and 2021 ).

How is the PIS/Pasep allowance paid?

The money is released in proportion to the number of months worked, up to the maximum value of one minimum wage. In other words, those who worked only one month receive 1/12 of the national floor, while those who worked in all twelve months are entitled to the full amount.

It is also worth noting that a readjustment in the minimum wage will be carried out, valid from January. According to the most recent government forecast, the value should reach R$1,210 to replace accumulated inflation and avoid loss of purchasing power for Brazilians.

The salary bonus payment schedule has not yet been released, but there are expectations that release will be made in the month of the worker’s birth.