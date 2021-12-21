Sale of Cruzeiro to Ronaldo does not excite Neto: ‘Drinking money’

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto was not thrilled with the sale of Cruzeiro to Ronaldo Fenômeno, who acquired 90% of the club for R$400 million. In the opinion of the former Corinthians midfielder, the amount invested is too small for the size of the Minas Gerais team.

“Do you think Ronaldo Fenômeno is Jesus Christ, Brazilian press? That Ronaldo is Mandela, Gandhi, Mother Teresa of Calcutta? Do you think Ronaldo will fix Brazilian football? R$ 400 million is a trickle of money for a brand as phenomenal as Cruzeiro”, declared the presenter at “Os Donos da Bola” today.

“There are three ‘Pedrinhos’, two ‘Rodrygos’. It’s a lot of money. R$400 million for a club that has a shirt like the celeste, by Dirceu Lopes, Tostão. It shows how much this country is the country of lies. Nothing. against Ronaldo Fenômeno, Cruzeiro became a club-company,” he continued.

Neto opined that Cruzeiro was only sold for that amount due to successive bad administrations that left the club with a huge debt and exacted heavy punishments from the directors who passed through there.

“But and who stole Cruzeiro? And who got their hands on the money? R$1 billion in debt. [O dinheiro do Ronaldo] pay 40% of the debt. And who said that the Cruzeiro, from this moment on, will return to being the Cruzeiro?”, declared Neto.

“When a club the size of Cruzeiro, Joãozinho, Nelinho, Dirceu Lopes, Alex, Ronaldo Fenômeno, when a guy comes and buys a club like this, it just shows how much the country needs to improve,” he added.

Finally, Neto said that the deal does not guarantee that Cruzeiro will return to dispute titles in the elite of Brazilian football, again saying that the amount invested by Ronaldo Fenômeno is small.

“I’ll give you an example: Leila, in four years, gives BRL 400 million [para o Palmeiras]. In four years, what has Palmeiras won? Copa do Brasil, Paulista, Brasileiro, two Libertadores. R$ 400 million is big money for football”, added Neto.

“It seems that, after Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro, everything became legal, the team will become Real Madrid. Let me tell you something: pop champagne for R$ 400 million? A club the size of Cruzeiro? There’s no price for Cruzeiro, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo – which is making dictator status”, concluded the presenter.