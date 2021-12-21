Samsung releases unexpected update for Galaxy S8 | Cell

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones started getting a security update last week, even after Samsung ended support for the devices. The manufacturer had already sent another update in September and returned to include them in December. The software is intended for fixes only, not upgrades to newer versions of the system.

The phone arrived in Brazil in 2017 with a 5.8-inch curved screen, 12 MP camera and other innovations for the time, such as facial recognition.

Galaxy S8 Review

The Galaxy S8 was presented with Android 7 and had a guaranteed update until Android 9. With the end of Samsung support in 2019, the model was unable to receive the Android 10 version. Even with the decision not to guarantee assistance for the S8 family software, they received two security packages this year alone.

So far, the update has reached models in Europe, with France as the first country to register the novelty. The patch is expected to arrive soon to other locations, including Brazil.

Firmware coded G95xFXXUCDUK1 is responsible for the November 2021 security patch. It fixes some privacy flaws that could expose mobile phones and consumer data.

The update must be communicated to the S8 and S8 Plus user via a notification. However, you can check availability in the settings. To do this, just access your cell phone settings, search for “Software Update” and check if there’s anything there. If the device is able to receive, you will need to tap “Download and install”.